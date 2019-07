Direct From the USA

Hale School in Perth Proudly Presents From Boston to the Bush A Musical Journey at the Narrogin Town Hall Saturday 27th July from 3pm for 1 Show Only

Tickets $25 and are available Now From Arts Narrogin 9 881 6987

This Promises to be 1 Music Show not to be Missed so if your going to see 1 Music Show this Year make sure its this one....