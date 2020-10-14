Great State vouchers up for grabs from tomorrow



South Australians are being urged to sign up for their ‘Great State’ tourism voucher, which are up for grabs from 9am tomorrow.



Nearly 240 city and regional accommodation providers have signed up for the scheme, which will see hardworking South Australian families save $100 a night for participating providers in the CBD and $50 for regional and suburban accommodation.

The scheme will also importantly get South Australians in our tourism and hospitality sectors back to work.

Premier Steven Marshall today visited the Intercontinental Hotel in the heart of the city to urge South Australians to get online tomorrow morning and get your voucher.

“South Australians have done an incredible job over the past six months in keeping our state safe, and we want to repay the favour by making your next ‘staycation’ cheaper.



“As we saw with the Hilton Hotel bringing back 100 staff on Monday, the more we can support our tourism sector, the more jobs are recovered and created.



“South Australians can choose from 238 different accommodation providers across the state, ranging from Discovery Parks in the Barossa for under $50 a night and the brand new Adelaide Oval Hotel right here in the city for around $130 per night.

“The tourism sector, and accommodation providers in the CBD in particular, have been hit hard since COVID-19 hit and it’s vital that we all work together to boost this sector back up and most importantly, bring back the jobs that have been lost.

“We’ve seen the first green shoots of recovery over the past month, particularly with regional tourism. However, our CBD is still suffering and that’s why we’re urging South Australians to get back into the city.



“These vouchers will help boost our visitor economy, they will help to get staff back to their concierge desks, cooking in commercial kitchens, hosting tours, cleaning rooms, ordering food and drinks from South Australian suppliers and working behind the many great bars we have in our State.”



To get your voucher, follow this link: https://southaustralia.com/voucher