Greater Bank Are Giving $3000 A Month To Local Community Support Groups

COVID-19 has made 2020 a very tough year for everybody, which surprisingly has brought out the best in our community.

Whether it be food donations, clothing, mental health assistance, Australians have come together to take care of those who need a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Bank wants to give back to those who have already given so much and as of November 2020 will be expanding their community funding program to the Mid North Coast, which includes the Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Forster branches.

To reward community groups for their support, each month GreaterMidNorthCoast will be giving away $3000 to be split among three community groups from across the Mid North Coast.