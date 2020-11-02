Greater Bank Celebrate 75 Years with 75,000 Trees

In celebration of 75 years, Greater Bank have announced plans to plant 75,000 trees "to help the communities we call home grow greater together".

Over the last 5 years, Greater Bank has been taking steps to reduce their environmental impact by encouraging customers to transition from traditional paper communications to paperless banking in their dealings with the organisation.

Greater Bank shared:

"Since this initiative began, we’re proud to say we’ve completed the transition of over 387,000 customer accounts from paper delivery to online bank statements. This translates to a saving of over 11.6 million pieces of paper, or an equivalent of 144 mature full-grown trees. Through asking our customers to commit to such a small change, we’ve achieved something extraordinary."

But they aren't stopping there...

To commemorate their 75th anniversary, the institution will plant 75,000 trees. Greater Bank outlined the reasoning behind this decision, stating:

"Tree planting is one of the simplest and most effective ways of tackling climate change. Just as importantly, this is about understanding change is coming and we are doing our bit in a real way."

Written in association with Greater Bank.