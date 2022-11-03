Greater Shepparton Community Flood Campaign

Greater Shepparton has been heavily impacted by the 2022 flooding of the Goulburn River, Broken River and Seven Creeks.

It is estimated up to 7,300 homes and businesses and thousands of residents have been impacted. Roads have cut access to towns and food, water and essentials are in short supply.

Executive Officer for Greater Shepparton Foundation, Amanda McCulloch says, “The Greater Shepparton Community Flood Emergency campaign will raise funds to support the needs of residents of Greater Shepparton and with the response efforts and more long-term with helping residents get back into their homes.”

“There will be significant long-term support required for the Greater Shepparton community, and we are seeking everyone’s help to support the immediate needs of our community and long-term with helping residents get back into their homes.”

Donations are being taken here https://bit.ly/3SPHh8P

A Public Benevolent Institution, GSF has DGR1 tax status giving those that wish to donate the confidence that their donation will achieve its intended purpose and support locals. Its response to year-round needs and crisis has seen it become a trusted leading philanthropic hub for our region able to swiftly administer grants and financial aid.

GSF’s ability to collect and isolate ‘for purpose’ donations is already in place and it can act as an independent administrator of community flood relief funds ensuring the services on the ground are receiving the financial support they need as they increase their services to deal with the current flood crisis. Some of the agencies at the forefront supporting Greater Shepparton City Council’s emergency response and recovery efforts include Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project, Committee For Greater Shepparton and Shepparton Foodshare.

