Greater Shepparton Community Safety Survey Results

The 2019 Greater Shepparton Community Safety Survey officially closed last month.

Greater Shepparton City Council would like to thank all residents that took the time to fill in the survey. Council is currently sorting through the data and aligning the outcomes with any current actions within Council’s strategies.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone who completed this survey,” Council Mayor Cr Kim O’Keeffe said.

“Council strives to make all our residents feel safe in their home region, and this survey offers Council a chance to see community safety through the eyes of the public.”

Through the survey, six key topics and services that residents wish to know more information about were identified:

Wipeout Graffiti Program

Street Rider

Cultural Inclusion

Safe housing when homeless

Operation STAR

Community Planning Groups

Community Planning Groups are a group of volunteers that can act as a consultant between the community and Council. The group converses with their community on priorities the community may have. These priorities become a document called the ‘Community Plan’ which lists priorities and actions for the small town, locality or neighbourhood. Council departments work closely with the Community Planning Groups to assist in the implementation the actions through advice, information on engaging stakeholders and seeking funding from a variety of sources.

There are currently 17 Community Panning Groups throughout Greater Shepparton with an 18th currently being developed. For more information and/or to put in an expression of interest for your community or neighbourhood visit: www.greatershepparton.com.au/community/neighbourhoods/community-plans

Wipeout Graffiti Program

Wipeout is a graffiti program between Council and Victoria Police that aims to remove graffiti quickly to help discourage further incidents. Council has a special rapid response team to remove reported graffiti from Council property within 24 hours. Council also has programs for residents and business owners to be able to remove graffiti that includes kits with cleaning products, equipment and safety gear. For more information whilst the review is happening please contact the Community Safety Officer on 5832 9792.

Street Rider

The Street Rider Night Bus Service operates on Sunday mornings between 1am and 5am (last pick up 4:30am). The Street Rider drops you to your door in Shepparton, Kialla and Mooroopna for just a gold coin donation. There are four bus stops around Shepparton near Bullion Bar, Yahoo Bar, Goulburn Valley Hotel and the Aussie Hotel. Residents are asked to simply make their way to the bus stop and ring 0429 449 995.

For more information including the area that is serviced www.greatershepparton.com.au/community/safety-and-wellbeing/community-safety/street-rider-night-bus-service

Cultural Inclusion

Council’s third Multicultural Strategy was adopted this year and will run through to 2022. This strategy complements the significant range of activities that already contribute to building a cohesive community and celebrate the many cultures that now call Greater Shepparton home. For more information and a copy of the strategy www.greatershepparton.com.au/community/diversity/strategies-policies-and-campaigns

Safe Housing when Homeless

Greater Shepparton has the below services:

1800 825 955 (calls outside business hours are diverted to Salvation Army Crisis Services)

Women's Domestic Violence Crisis Service - 1800 015 188

Beyond Housing Shepparton, 43B Wyndham St, Shepparton, (03) 5833 1000

Operation Star

Operation Star is a program aimed at improving the safety of community schools over the holiday period. Neighbourhood Watch do a letter drop to all residents around some of the schools in the lead up to the holidays, reminding them the local community are the eyes and ears for the Police and to contact 000 to report anything they may observe within the school grounds.