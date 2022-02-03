Greater Shepparton Foundation Helps Keep St Paul's African House Open

Greater Shepparton Foundation has provided a $30,000 grant to St Paul’s African House in Shepparton to help keep the doors open of this important hub for our diverse community.

Despite having recently received a ‘highly commended for the ‘Community Innovation Award’ from the Victorian Multicultural Commission, St Paul’s African House is facing closure.

Kate Radevski, African House Partnerships and Programs Manager said, “like many other small not for profit organisations, the last two years of the COVID pandemic have decimated our income due to a loss in annual revenues from venue hire. Revenues in 2020 and 2021 have been reduced by 70% compared to 2019, severely impacting our ability to deliver the programs, connection and care to our communities. As we do not receive any operational funding, we have been forced to draw on our financial reserves to continue operating.”

Greater Shepparton Foundation (GSF) CEO Cheryl Hammer said, “while our grant of $30,000 will help keep the doors open, they do require additional funding and support until their income sources can return. GSF supports local-led expertise that strengthens our local community, and African House is a wonderful example of what community can do for community. I urge other businesses and individuals to do the same so that this service is not lost.”

St Paul’s African House provides a safe, welcoming space where people who identify with African cultures can gather to preserve, honour, celebrate and pass on their cultures through stories, music, dance, food and fellowship. It’s also a hub that supports capacity building in migrant and refugee communities and provides opportunities for the wider Shepparton community to engage, connect and grow.

Cheryl said, “African House is not only important to our CaLD community, so many access the facilities and programs to experience and embrace the diversity that we enjoy in our region.”

St Paul’s African House is an integral part of the social fabric of Greater Shepparton and is vital to the many multicultural communities that reside in our area. It is imperative it remains open!

This generous grant is in line with Greater Shepparton Foundation’s aim to fund courageous and creative solutions to tackle disadvantage with a focus on inclusive, interconnected communities where everybody has an equal opportunity to participate.

To donate to St Paul’s African House, or to find out more about this wonderful community asset please visit the website https://www.stpaulsafricanhouse.org . Please contact Kate Radevski on 0447 215 845 for any further information.



