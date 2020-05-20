Shepp Goes Orange & Yellow For VICSES and Search and Rescue Volunteers

It's #WOWDay!

And as a show of support for VICSES and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad (SSARS) volunteers, Greater Shepparton City Council will turn the Eastbank Centre, the Monash Park tree and the Mooroopna Tower orange and yellow tonight!

The celebrations form part of Wear Orange Wednesday Day, or WOW Day, which is a national day of thanks for the thousands of VICSES volunteers who serve the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week through storm, flood, road crash rescue, and much more.

Council is making a slight change to WOW Day, to include our local SSARS volunteers, who do incredible work keeping our community safe while wearing yellow.

On WOW Day, Council is encouraging the community to dress in orange or yellow, or host an orange or yellow themed event with your household or friends online, and help increase awareness of the amazing work volunteers do every day.

This year has been one of the busiest in VICSES and SSARS history, with VICSES volunteers responding to more than 35,000 Requests for Assistance to the impacts of floods, storms, fire support, road rescues and more.

“Every day, our dedicated volunteers throw on their orange or yellow overalls to support our community,” Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah said.

"As well as the priceless VICSES volunteers, Greater Shepparton is lucky enough to have the services of the SSARS, recognisable around town in yellow.

"SSARS and SES work side-by-side in flood and storm emergencies to serve the Greater Shepparton community. We work best when #weworkasone. This is what WOW Day is all about.

“On WOW day, we’re asking you to do the same, by dressing in orange or yellow and posting a message to social media with the hashtags #sheppartonsearchandrescue #weworkasone #ThankYouSES and #WOWDay. Keep an eye out for some of our Greater Shepparton buildings to turn orange or yellow in support of our amazing SES and SSARS volunteers.”

CLICK HERE for more information on WOW day and how to get involved from home.

National Volunteer Week runs from 18-24 May 2020. If you know a volunteer that should be recognised this year, you can give them a virtual ‘thank you’ on Council’s website.