Greater Shepparton Response Launched

Greater Shepparton community and business leaders are coming together to support the community durign and beyond the COVID-19 emergency. This means working together to overcome COVID-19 challenges, prioritising vulnerable residents and supporting local businesses.

Under the banner of the Greater Shepparton Response (GSR) leaders and agencies are actively working to provide the support necessary to deal with an immediate crisis, while planning and working towards eventual recovery.

“United against COVID-19, we can get through this together. As they say, tough times don’t last but tough communities do and we know that Greater Shepparton has a history of coming together during difficult times,” suggests Mayor of Greater Shepparton Cr Seema Abdullah. “Many of our agencies and organisations are stepping up while community members are coming forward with new ideas and plans that need to be embraced. Together under the Greater Shepparton Response our community can be reassured that everything possible is being done to get through these tough times,” said Mayor Cr Abdullah.

The Greater Shepparton Response is comprised of two components:

Greater Shepparton Community Response

Community leaders are coming together to ensure Greater Shepparton’s most vulnerable people are not forgotten as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

Food security and creating a coordinated network of community support were top of the list when leaders met for the first time last week to coordinate their efforts.

Known as Greater Shepparton Community Response, the alliance draws together leaders from Goulburn Murray Community Leadership Programme, Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project, the Committee for Greater Shepparton, Greater Shepparton City Council, Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative, Kaiela Institute, the Shepparton Foodshare, Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District and Greater Shepparton Foundation as well as expert advisers.

The initiative sits alongside the Greater Shepparton Business Response also being developed in response to the crisis

Greater Shepparton Community Response is complementing the work of emergency responders and government by understanding the impact of the COVID-19 emergency on the local community and seeking community solutions and responses. By connecting and aligning information and effort and creating solutions to issues as they arise, we are aiming to prevent members of our community falling through the cracks in these challenging times.

An example of how the alliance is operating is the Lighthouse Project undertaking community check-in phone calls, listening to the concerns of the community, collating and analysing information, providing solutions and connecting services for those in need.

Greater Shepparton Business Response

The Greater Shepparton business community is banding together to assist each other through a very challenging operating environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are already collaboration on cross-deployment of staff, assistance with supply chains and sharing of information. Grow Greater Shepparton has developed a hub at greatersheppartonresponse.com.au to provide a platform for this information sharing.

The Committee for Greater Shepparton, Greater Shepparton City Council, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shepparton Show Me and Tourism Greater Shepparton are all collaborating on initiatives to assist the businesses understand assistance available and strategies to get through this difficult period.

The Greater Shepparton Response website is live now businesses and agencies are encouraged to register www.greatersheppartonresponse.com.au

Missed the show? Catch up with Bill Bradley here: