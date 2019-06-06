Greater Shepparton To Host Victorian Softball Masters

Greater Shepparton City Council will host the 2019 Victorian Masters Softball Championships in Mooroopna over the long weekend - June 8 to 10 2019.

48 teams will see players come from Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania to take part in the 23rd annual tournament.

The event will see more than 800 players converge on Greater Shepparton and will inject more than $1million into the local economy.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Kim O’Keeffe was pleased to see the event return to our region.

“This is the sixth time Greater Shepparton has welcomed the event after hosting it very successfully in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“Ten softball diamonds will be installed at the Mooroopna Recreation Reserve sports fields to facilitate the event.

“It is fantastic for Greater Shepparton to be hosting an event such as this, continuing to showcase the municipality as regional Australia’s sporting event capital. Events like these help pack out our city’s accommodation, fill up our restaurants, keep local businesses busy and the economy strong.”

Softball Victoria Chief Executive Officer Nick Frayne said they were delighted to be returning to the region after playing last year’s event in Melbourne.

“We are pleased to provide such a great location to our members for this tournament, which is a ‘must do’ for Masters Softballers. Likewise, we are very happy the tournament gives a boost to local non-profit organisations who will be assisting to support the event,” Mr Frayne said.

The 2019 Victorian Softball Masters Championships will be held from Saturday 8 June until Monday 10 June 2019 at the Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.