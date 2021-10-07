Greater Shepparton Unites in Voice to say thank you for COVID response.

A small group of passionate locals from Greater Shepparton have come together to put on a virtual event - The Greater Shepparton 'Unites in Voice' Concert – which is to acknowledge and thank everyone in our community for its recent response to the COVID 19 outbreak.

The group of volunteers, headed up by Shepparton’s Vicki Scott, has been touched by the strength of community spirit and wanted to do something to mark the achievement, and say thank you.

CLICK HERE to connect with Online Concert - Greater Shepparton Unites in Voice Friday Oct 8 @ 7pm.

During late August into September, Greater Shepparton faced one of our biggest challenges as a community. It saw up to one third of our community, or 20,000 people, in immediate lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID 19. This was something our community had not faced before, but in true community spirit we tackled this head on, with courage, determination, kindness and compassion.

Vicki said “We have been congratulated by countless leaders around the country including the Prime Minister, but this is by community for community – and due to being online families and people with an interest/connection to Shepp can tune in.”

The concert, with headline act, Adam Thompson from Chocolate Starfish fame, and other national and local artists, will be live streamed on Friday, October 8 from 7 pm to 9 pm via Facebook and Youtube.

“The "GS Unites in Voice Concert" aims to acknowledge our resilience; celebrate the strength of people power; highlight how kindness was a common thread throughout this crisis and show off our pride in Greater Shepparton.

“We will provide a couple of hours of free entertainment that people can enjoy in their own home/setting (COVID safe) so we hope everyone from near and far will join us and celebrate too,” Vicki said.

Stay up to date with all the details and other announcements on artists to perform on the GV Unites in Voice Facebook page and help spread the word.

