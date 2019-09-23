Greater Shepparton Will Host The First Regional Hockey Junior State Championship

Greater Shepparton City Council has announced that Hockey Victoria will be bringing their prestigious Junior State Championships (JSC) to Regional Victoria next year for the first time.

The State Netball Hockey Centre has been the key venue for JSC, however it is currently being redeveloped with the expected completion date of March 2021. In addition to this, a number of the dual pitch venues in Melbourne are undergoing development, which provided the opportunity to take the JSC to regional Victoria in 2020.

Greater Shepparton will be hosting the boys competition while City of Greater Bendigo will be hosts to the girls. This is a huge show of support for the regional hockey community and the work they collectively do to deliver hockey in a very competitive and challenging environment in Regional Victoria.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Councillor Kim O’Keeffe said it was wonderful for Greater Shepparton to be able to host another fabulous high-profile event in our region.



“It is a great accomplishment that the $21 million redevelopment of the Shepparton Sports City precinct which included substantial upgrades at the Regional Hockey Complex has enabled us to host amazing events such as this to bring so many people from around Victoria to play hockey in Greater Shepparton,” Cr O’Keefe said.



“These events strengthen our reputation as the leading sporting and events capital of regional Australia and keep our local economy strong and businesses thriving.



“We look forward to partnering with Hockey Victoria and the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association to deliver a first class event for all our visitors.”

The event will be played over four days from Thursday 2 July–Sunday 5 July 2020