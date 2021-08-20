Greater Sydney Lockdown Extended Until End Of September & Curfews Are Being Introduced

Greater Sydney will be in an extended lockdown until at least the end of September, as the state introduces new restrictions.

From midnight on Monday August 23 between 9am and 5pm, curfews will be introduced to LGA hotspots of Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield and some suburbs of Penrith.

Masks are to be worn everywhere, except when exercising. However, you are required to keep a mask on you if you are exercising. Anyone in the LGAs of concern is limited to 1 hour of exercise per day.

This comes as the state recorded 642 new cases of community transmission overnight, with 134 linked to a known case or cluster, 107 are household contacts and 27 are close contacts. Whereas the source of infection for 508 cases is under investigation.

Sadly, four people have died in the past 24 hours: two females in their 80s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s.

A permit system has also been put in place for some travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW, which is set to take effect from 12:01am on Saturday August 21.

Under the updated public health order, the following people traveling from Greater Sydney to regional NSW require a permit:

Anyone from Greater Sydney (including authorised workers from the LGAs of concern) who needs to travel more than 50km from Greater Sydney for work purposes, noting the existing requirement for such workers to have had a COVID test in the previous seven days

People travelling to a second home outside Greater Sydney. This is now only allowed if you are using the home for work accommodation or if the home requires urgent maintenance and repairs (if so, only one person may travel there)

People inspecting a potential new residence, but only if they have a genuine intention to relocate as soon as practicable (no investment properties)

People who are permanently relocating.

