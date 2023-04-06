The Full Greatest Singers Of All Time List

# Singer Best Performance Artist Year

300 Rick Springfield Jessie's Girl Rick Springfield 1981

299 Eric Martin To Be With You Eric Martin 1992

298 Toni Childs Don't Walk Away Toni Childs 1988

297 Danny O'Donoghue Break Even Danny O'Donoghue 2008

296 Sean Kelly Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Sean Kelly 1985

295 Chris Barron Two Princes Chris Barron 1993

294 Marvin Gaye Sexual Healing Marvin Gaye 1982

293 David Coverdale Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version] David Coverdale 1987

292 Jason Mraz I'm Yours Jason Mraz 2008

291 Chris De Burgh Don't Pay The Ferryman Chris De Burgh 1983

290 Jakob Dylan One Headlight [Radio Edit] Jakob Dylan 1997

289 Martika I Feel The Earth Move Martika 1989

288 Feargal Sharkey A Good Heart Feargal Sharkey 1985

287 Cameron Muncey Look What You've Done Cameron Muncey 2003

286 Jon Anderson Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version] Jon Anderson 1983

285 Justin Timberlake Can't Stop The Feeling Justin Timberlake 2016

284 Linda perry What's Up? [Radio Version] Linda perry 1993

283 Mark Callaghan Sounds Of Then Mark Callaghan 1985

282 Ronnie Van Zant Sweet Home Alabama Ronnie Van Zant 1974

281 Peter Cox The King Of Wishful Thinking Peter Cox 1990

280 Dean Lewis Be Alright Dean Lewis 2018

279 Jimmy Marinos What I Like About You Jimmy Marinos 1980

278 Johnette Napolitano Joey Johnette Napolitano 1990

277 Maruc Mumford Little Lion Man [Clean Version] Maruc Mumford 2009

276 John Parr St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr 1985

275 Shawn Mullins Lullaby [Single Edit] Shawn Mullins 1999

274 Boy George Karma Chameleon Boy George 1983

273 Kavyen Temperley Black Fingernails Red Wine Kavyen Temperley 2006

272 Sophie B. Hawkins Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover [Edit] Sophie B. Hawkins 1992

271 Del Amitri Kiss This Thing Goodbye Del Amitri 1989

270 Graeme "Shirley" Strachan Horror Movie Graeme "Shirley" Strachan 1975

269 Bruce Hornsby The Way It Is Bruce Hornsby 1986

268 Kelly Clarkson Since U Been Gone Kelly Clarkson 2005

267 Rob Hyman All You Zombies [Single Version] Rob Hyman 1985

266 Edward Robertson One Week Edward Robertson 1998

265 Grace Knight Heaven (Must Be There) Grace Knight 1984

264 Mark Gable Run To Paradise Mark Gable 1987

263 Sonia Dada You Don't Treat Me No Good [Album Version] Sonia Dada 1993

262 Paul Young Come Back and Stay Paul Young 1983

261 Brandon Urie High Hopes Brandon Urie 2018

260 Darius Rucker Let Her Cry [Radio Edit] Darius Rucker 1994

259 Brian Canham Funky Town [Single Version] Brian Canham 1985

258 Peter Cetera If You Leave Me Now Peter Cetera 1976

257 Doc Neeson We Gotta Get Out Of This Place Doc Neeson 1986

256 George Sheppard Geronimo George Sheppard 2014

255 Kevin Cronan Keep On Loving You Kevin Cronan 1980

254 Shirley Manson Only Happy When It Rains Shirley Manson 1995

253 Ian kenny Lanterns Ian kenny 2013

252 Peter Wolf Centerfold Peter Wolf 1981

251 Tania Doko Buses and Trains Tania Doko 1998

250 Bob Seger Shakedown Bob Seger 1987

249 James Keogh Riptide James Keogh 2013

248 Tom Cochrane Life is a Highway Tom Cochrane 1991

247 Paul Waaktaar-Savoy Take On Me [Single Version] Paul Waaktaar-Savoy 1985

246 Roger Hodgson Give A Little Bit Roger Hodgson 1977

245 Suze DeMarchi Painless Suze DeMarchi 1991

244 Jack Johnson Taylor Jack Johnson 2004

243 George Harrison Got My Mind Set On You George Harrison 1987

242 Mick Jones Should I Stay Or Should I Go Mick Jones 1982

241 Nathan Morris End Of The Road [Pop Edit] Nathan Morris 1992

240 Colin Hay Down Under Colin Hay 1981

239 Jewel Who Will Save Your Soul Jewel 1996

238 Daniel Auerbach Lonely Boy Daniel Auerbach 2011

237 Anastacia I'm Outta Love Anastacia 2000

236 Eric Carmen Make Me Lose Control Eric Carmen 1988

235 Stevie Wright Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3) Stevie Wright 1974

234 Holly Johnson Relax Holly Johnson 1984

233 Pete Murray So Beautiful Pete Murray 2004

232 Hugh Cornwell Always The Sun Hugh Cornwell 1986

231 Emerson Hart If You Could Only See Emerson Hart 1997

230 Neil Tennant West End Girls Neil Tennant 1984

229 Deborah Conway It's Only The Beginning Deborah Conway 1991

228 Bob Marley Buffalo Soldier Bob Marley 1983

227 Ella Hooper Weir Ella Hooper 1999

226 John Waite When I See You Smile John Waite 1989

225 John Butler Better Than John Butler 2006

224 Gary Cherone More Than Words Gary Cherone 1991

223 Melissa Etheridge Bring Me Some Water Melissa Etheridge 1988

222 Post Malone Circles Post Malone 2019

221 Glenn Shorrock Cool Change Glenn Shorrock 1979

220 Dave Gahan Just Can't Get Enough Dave Gahan 1982

219 Tom DeLonge I Miss You Tom DeLonge 2003

218 Julian Lennon Now You're In Heaven Julian Lennon 1989

217 Matthew Shafer Follow Me [DJ Homicide Remix] Matthew Shafer 2000

216 Robert Smith Close To Me The Cure 1985

215 Robin Wilson Hey Jealousy [Edit] Gin Blossoms 1992

214 Benjamin Orr Drive The Cars 1984

213 Ronan Keating Life is a rollercoaster Ronan Keating 2000

212 Andrew Strong Mustang Sally The Commitments 1991

211 Steve Earle Copperhead Road [Single Version] Steve Earle 1988

210 Jeff Lynne Don't Bring Me Down Electric Light Orchestra 1979

209 Richard Pleasance Dancing In The Storm Boom Crash Opera 1990

208 Craig David Walking Away Craig David 2000

207 Pete Townsend You Better You Bet The Who 1981

206 Taylor Dayne I'll Be Your Shelter Taylor Dayne 1990

205 Steve Kilby Under The Milky Way The Church 1988

204 Gary Kemp Gold Spandau Ballet 1983

203 Klaus Meine Wind Of Change Scorpions 1991

202 Wendy James Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix] Transvision Vamp 1989

201 Ryan Tedder Counting Stars One Republic 2013

200 Nik Kershaw Wouldn't It Be Good Nik Kershaw 1984

199 Mark Seymour Holy Grail Hunters & Collectors 1992

198 Bob Dylan Knockin' On Heaven's Door Bob Dylan 1973

197 Philip Oakey Don't You Want Me The Human League 1982

196 Joel Madden Dance Floor Anthem [Album] Good Charlotte 2007

195 Sharleen Spiteri I Don't Want A Lover Texas 1989

194 Maxi Priest Close To You [Single Version] Maxi Priest 1990

193 Joel Strummer Rock The Casbah The Clash 1982

192 Curt Smith Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears For Fears 1985

191 Mark Lizotte Tip Of My Tongue Diesel 1992

190 Simon Le Bonn Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran 1982

189 Gary Moore Still Got The Blues Gary Moore 1990

188 Steve Harwell I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix] Smash Mouth 2001

187 Richard Page Broken Wings [Single Version] Mr. Mister 1986

186 Gene Simmons I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version] Kiss 1979

185 Trevor Steel Wild Wild West [Single Version] The Escape Club 1988

184 Chad Kroeger Far Away Nickelback 2006

183 Greedy Smith Live It Up Mental as Anything 1985

182 Adam Duritz Mr Jones Counting Crows 1993

181 Gary Lightbody Chasing Cars Snow Patrol 2006

180 Paul Carrack When You Walk In The Room Paul Carrack 1987

179 Mark McGrath Every Morning Sugar Ray 1999

178 Shane Howard Solid Rock [Remastered] Goanna 1982

177 Jay Kay Love Foolosophy Jamiroquai 2002

176 Sinead O'Connor Nothing Compares 2 U Sinead O'Connor 1990

175 Dave Faulkner What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus 1987

174 Don McLean American Pie Don McLean 1972

173 Susanna Hoffs Eternal Flame The Bangles 1988

172 Caleb Followill Sex On Fire Kings Of Leon 2008

171 Suzanne Vega Luka Suzanne Vega 1987

170 Iggy Pop Candy [Single Version] Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's 1990

169 Guy McDonough Errol Australian Crawl 1981

168 Belinda Carlisle Heaven Is A Place On Earth Belinda Carlisle 1988

167 Billy Corgan 1979 Smashing Pumpkins 1996

166 Joe Camilleri Chained To The Wheel The Black Sorrows 1989

165 Alex Band Wherever You Will Go The Calling 2002

164 Billy Gibbons Legs [Album Version] ZZ Top 1984

163 Natalie Imbruglia Torn Natalie Imbruglia 1997

162 Van Morrison Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison 1967

161 Bret Michaels Every Rose Has Its Thorn [Album] Poison 1988

160 Katy Perry Roar Katy Perry 2013

159 Paul Kelly To Her Door Paul Kelly 1987

158 Ed Roland Shine Collective Soul 1993

157 Bryan ferry More Than This Roxy Music 1982

156 Kim Wilde You Keep Me Hangin' On Kim Wilde 1987

155 Marc Cohn Walking In Memphis Marc Cohn 1991

154 Peter Garret Power and the Passion Midnight Oil 1982

153 Dan Reynolds On Top Of The World Imagine Dragons 2012

152 Michael Stipe Everybody Hurts [Edit] R.E.M. 1993

151 Eric Weideman That's When I Think Of You 1927 1988

150 Deborah Harry Heart Of Glass Blondie 1978

149 Jerry Harrison Rev It Up Jerry Harrison 1988

148 Pat Monahan Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me) Train 2001

147 Nick Van Eeede (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight Cutting Crew 1986

146 Dave Gleeson Better The Screaming Jets 1991

145 Ali Campbell Red Red Wine [Single Version] UB40 1983

144 Kate Bush Running Up That Hill (Radio Edit) Kate Bush 1985

143 Mike Patton Easy Faith No More 1992

142 Billy Ocean Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) Billy Ocean 1984

141 Daniel Johns Straight Lines Silverchair 2007

140 Richard Marx Should've Known Better Richard Marx 1988

139 Alanis Morissette Ironic Alanis Morissette 1996

138 Elvis Presley A Little Less Conversation Elvis Presley Vs JXL 2003

137 Jon Stevens Take Me Back Noiseworks 1987

136 Michael Buble Haven't Met You Yet Michael Buble 2009

135 Bobby Kimball Rosanna [Single Version] Toto 1982

134 Darren hayes To The Moon and Back [Short Edit] Savage Garden 1997

133 Axel Rose Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered] Guns N' Roses 1988

132 Huey Lewis The Power Of Love Huey Lewis and the News 1985

131 Nick Carter I Want It That Way [Album Version] Backstreet Boys 1999

130 David Lee Roth Jump Van Halen 1984

129 Cyndi Lauper Time After Time Cyndi Lauper 1983

128 Tom Petty Learning To Fly Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 1991

127 Rowland Gift She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals 1989

126 Meat Loaf You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix] Meat Loaf 1978

125 Mick Hucknall Money's Too Tight (To Mention) Simply Red 1985

124 Amy Lee Bring Me To Life Evanescence 2003

123 Lindsay Buckingham Trouble Lindsay Buckingham 1981

122 Michael Bolton How Can We Be Lovers Michael Bolton 1990

121 Joe Elliot Love Bites Def Leppard 1987

120 Mike Rutherford All I Need Is A Miracle (Album) Mike And The Mechanics 1986

119 Seal Kiss From A Rose [Album Edit] Seal 1995

118 Billy Idol White Wedding [Single Mix] Billy Idol 1983

117 George Ezra Shotgun George Ezra 2018

116 Marie Fredriksson It Must Have Been Love [Single Version] Roxette 1990

115 Kenny Loggins Danger Zone Kenny Loggins 1986

114 Dave Gilmour Money Pink Floyd 1973

113 Bernard Sumner Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit] New Order 1986

112 Ann Wilson All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You [Single Version] Heart 1990

111 John Mellencamp Hurts So Good John Mellencamp 1982

110 Gotye Somebody That I Used to Know Gotye feat Kimbra 2011

109 Joe Cocker You Can Leave Your Hat On Joe Cocker 1986

108 Chrissie Amphlett Pleasure And Pain Divinyls 1985

107 Eric Clapton Layla (Unplugged) Eric Clapton 1992

106 Daryl Hall Private Eyes Hall & Oates 1981

105 Bruno Mars Locked Out Of Heaven Bruno Mars 2012

104 Ed Kowalczyk Lightning Crashes [Album Version] Live 1995

103 Mickey Thomas We Built This City Starship 1985

102 Olivia Newton-John Hoplessly devoted to you Olivia Newton-John 1978

101 Sammy Hagar Dreams Van Halen 1986

100 John Mayer Your Body Is A Wonderland John Mayer 2001

99 George Michael Faith George Michael 1988

98 Chrissie Hynde I'll Stand By You Pretenders 1994

97 John Fogerty The Old Man Down The Road John Fogerty 1985

96 Iva Davies Great Southern Land Icehouse 1982

95 Sheryl Crow All I Wanna Do Sheryl Crow 1994

94 Peter Gabriel Sledgehammer (album) Peter Gabriel 1986

93 Chris Martin Yellow Coldplay 2000

92 Andrew Roachford Only to Be With You Roachford 1994

91 David Byrne And She Was Talking Heads 1986

90 Stevie Nicks Dreams Fleetwood Mac 1977

89 Mark Knopfler Money For Nothing [Single Version] Dire Straits 1985

88 Harry Styles As it Was Harry Styles 2022

87 Robin Zander The Flame [Single Mix] Cheap Trick 1988

86 Lenny Kravitz Fly Away Lenny Kravitz 1998

85 Ric Ocasek You Might Think The Cars 1984

84 Steve Winwood Valerie Steve Winwood 1988

83 Noel Gallagher Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis 1996

82 Kylie Minogue Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue 2001

81 Steve Miller Abracadabra [Single Version] The Steve Miller Band 1982

80 Richard Ashcroft Bitter Sweet Symphony [Radio Edit] The Verve 1997

79 Kate Pierson Roam [Single Version] The B-52's 1989

78 Jim Morrison Roadhouse Blues The Doors 1970

77 Tracy Chapman Fast Car Tracy Chapman 1988

76 Jason Wade Hanging By A Moment Lifehouse 2001

75 Jim Kerr Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds 1985

74 Rod Stewart Rhythm of My Heart Rod Stewart 1991

73 James Reyne Reckless (Don't Be So) Australian Crawl 1983

72 Robert Palmer Addicted to Love [Single] Robert Palmer 1986

71 Shania Twain That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version] Shania Twain 1997

70 Sting Every Breath You Take The Police 1983

69 Adam Levine Harder To Breathe Maroon 5 2002

68 Chris Isaak Wicked Game Chris Isaak 1991

67 Cher If I Could Turn Back Time Cher 1989

66 Robert Palnt Stairway To Heaven Led Zeppelin 1971

65 Stevie Wonder Master Blaster (Jammin') Stevie Wonder 1980

64 Sam Smith Stay With Me Sam Smith 2014

63 Ian Moss Bow River Cold Chisel 1982

62 Dolores O'Riordan Dreams The Cranberries 1994

61 Lionel Richie All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit] Lionel Richie 1983

60 Tina Turner The Best Tina Turner 1989

59 Anthony Kiedis Dani California Red Hot Chili Peppers 2006

58 Taylor Swift Wildest Dreams Taylor Swift 2015

57 Steve Perry Don't Stop Believin' Journey 1981

56 John Rzeznik Iris Goo Goo Dolls 1998

55 Pat Benatar All Fired Up [Single Version] Pat Benatar 1988

54 Barry Gibb Stayin' Alive Bee Gees 1978

53 Lou Gramm I Want To Know What Love Is Foreigner 1985

52 Brandon Flowers Somebody Told Me The Killers 2004

51 Mike Love Kokomo The Beach Boys 1988

50 Gwen Steffani Don't Speak No Doubt 1996

49 Brian Johnson You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 1980

48 Paul Simon You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon 1986

47 Celine Dion My Heart Will Go On Celine Dion 1997

46 Bernard Fanning (Baby I've Got You) On My Mind Powderfinger 2003

45 Billie Joe Armstrong Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance) Green Day 1998

44 Irene Cara Flashdance (What a Feeling) Irene Cara 1983

43 Mick Jagger Angie The Rolling Stones 1973

42 Marc Hunter Young Years Dragon 1989

41 Beyonce Halo Beyonce 2009

40 Glenn Frey The Heat Is On Glenn Frey 1985

39 Eddie Vedder Better Man Pearl Jam 1994

38 Janet Jackson Escapade Janet Jackson 1989

37 Roy Orbison You Got It Roy Orbison 1989

36 Dave Grohl Learn To Fly Foo Fighters 1999

35 Annie Lennox Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit] Eurythmics 1983

34 Keith Urban Days Go By Keith Urban 2004

33 Jon Bon Jovi Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi 1987

32 Christina Aguilera Beautiful Christina Aguilera 2002

31 Neil Finn Something So Strong Crowded House 1987

30 Phil Collins In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 1981

29 Robbie Williams Let Me Entertain You [Album Version] Robbie Williams 1998

28 Don Henley Hotel California [Remastered] The Eagles 1977

27 Madonna Like a Prayer [Single Remix] Madonna 1989

26 Steven Tyler I Don't Want To Miss A Thing [Rock Mix] Aerosmith 1998

25 Jimmy Barnes Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes 1985

24 Pink Raise Your Glass Pink 2011

23 Daryl Braithwaite The Horses Daryl Braithwaite 1991

22 Bono Where The Streets Have No Name U2 1987

21 Ed Sheeran Castle On The Hill Ed Sheeran 2017

20 Billy Joel Piano Man [Album Version] Billy Joel 1976

19 Aretha Franklin Respect Aretha Franklin 1967

18 Kurt Cobain About A Girl (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV] Nirvana 1994

17 David Bowie Modern Love [Single Version] David Bowie 1983

16 Rob Thomas Smooth Santana Feat. Rob Thomas 1999

15 Paul McCartney Hey Jude The Beatles 1968

14 Mariah Carey Emotions Mariah Carey 1991

13 Bryan Adams Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams 1985

12 Elton John Tiny Dancer Elton John 1971

11 Michael Jackson The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit] Michael Jackson 1987

10 Bon Scott It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) AC/DC 1976

9 Adele Someone Like You Adele 2011

8 Michael Hutchence New Sensation INXS 1988

7 John Lennon Imagine John Lennon 1971

6 Prince When Doves Cry [Single Version] Prince 1984

5 Christine McVie You Make Loving Fun Fleetwood Mac 1977

4 Bruce Springsteen Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen 1984

3 Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You [Album] Whitney Houston 1992

2 John Farnham You're The Voice [Album Version] John Farnham 1986