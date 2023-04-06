The Full Greatest Singers Of All Time List
From Stevie Nicks to Freddie Mercury!
The Greatest Singers Of All Time! Decided by the Triple M Rankers
A list of the greatest singers along with their best performance!
Here's the list in full:
|#
|Singer
|Best Performance
|Artist
|Year
|300
|Rick Springfield
|Jessie's Girl
|Rick Springfield
|1981
|299
|Eric Martin
|To Be With You
|Eric Martin
|1992
|298
|Toni Childs
|Don't Walk Away
|Toni Childs
|1988
|297
|Danny O'Donoghue
|Break Even
|Danny O'Donoghue
|2008
|296
|Sean Kelly
|Out Of Mind Out Of Sight
|Sean Kelly
|1985
|295
|Chris Barron
|Two Princes
|Chris Barron
|1993
|294
|Marvin Gaye
|Sexual Healing
|Marvin Gaye
|1982
|293
|David Coverdale
|Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]
|David Coverdale
|1987
|292
|Jason Mraz
|I'm Yours
|Jason Mraz
|2008
|291
|Chris De Burgh
|Don't Pay The Ferryman
|Chris De Burgh
|1983
|290
|Jakob Dylan
|One Headlight [Radio Edit]
|Jakob Dylan
|1997
|289
|Martika
|I Feel The Earth Move
|Martika
|1989
|288
|Feargal Sharkey
|A Good Heart
|Feargal Sharkey
|1985
|287
|Cameron Muncey
|Look What You've Done
|Cameron Muncey
|2003
|286
|Jon Anderson
|Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]
|Jon Anderson
|1983
|285
|Justin Timberlake
|Can't Stop The Feeling
|Justin Timberlake
|2016
|284
|Linda perry
|What's Up? [Radio Version]
|Linda perry
|1993
|283
|Mark Callaghan
|Sounds Of Then
|Mark Callaghan
|1985
|282
|Ronnie Van Zant
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Ronnie Van Zant
|1974
|281
|Peter Cox
|The King Of Wishful Thinking
|Peter Cox
|1990
|280
|Dean Lewis
|Be Alright
|Dean Lewis
|2018
|279
|Jimmy Marinos
|What I Like About You
|Jimmy Marinos
|1980
|278
|Johnette Napolitano
|Joey
|Johnette Napolitano
|1990
|277
|Maruc Mumford
|Little Lion Man [Clean Version]
|Maruc Mumford
|2009
|276
|John Parr
|St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
|John Parr
|1985
|275
|Shawn Mullins
|Lullaby [Single Edit]
|Shawn Mullins
|1999
|274
|Boy George
|Karma Chameleon
|Boy George
|1983
|273
|Kavyen Temperley
|Black Fingernails Red Wine
|Kavyen Temperley
|2006
|272
|Sophie B. Hawkins
|Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover [Edit]
|Sophie B. Hawkins
|1992
|271
|Del Amitri
|Kiss This Thing Goodbye
|Del Amitri
|1989
|270
|Graeme "Shirley" Strachan
|Horror Movie
|Graeme "Shirley" Strachan
|1975
|269
|Bruce Hornsby
|The Way It Is
|Bruce Hornsby
|1986
|268
|Kelly Clarkson
|Since U Been Gone
|Kelly Clarkson
|2005
|267
|Rob Hyman
|All You Zombies [Single Version]
|Rob Hyman
|1985
|266
|Edward Robertson
|One Week
|Edward Robertson
|1998
|265
|Grace Knight
|Heaven (Must Be There)
|Grace Knight
|1984
|264
|Mark Gable
|Run To Paradise
|Mark Gable
|1987
|263
|Sonia Dada
|You Don't Treat Me No Good [Album Version]
|Sonia Dada
|1993
|262
|Paul Young
|Come Back and Stay
|Paul Young
|1983
|261
|Brandon Urie
|High Hopes
|Brandon Urie
|2018
|260
|Darius Rucker
|Let Her Cry [Radio Edit]
|Darius Rucker
|1994
|259
|Brian Canham
|Funky Town [Single Version]
|Brian Canham
|1985
|258
|Peter Cetera
|If You Leave Me Now
|Peter Cetera
|1976
|257
|Doc Neeson
|We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
|Doc Neeson
|1986
|256
|George Sheppard
|Geronimo
|George Sheppard
|2014
|255
|Kevin Cronan
|Keep On Loving You
|Kevin Cronan
|1980
|254
|Shirley Manson
|Only Happy When It Rains
|Shirley Manson
|1995
|253
|Ian kenny
|Lanterns
|Ian kenny
|2013
|252
|Peter Wolf
|Centerfold
|Peter Wolf
|1981
|251
|Tania Doko
|Buses and Trains
|Tania Doko
|1998
|250
|Bob Seger
|Shakedown
|Bob Seger
|1987
|249
|James Keogh
|Riptide
|James Keogh
|2013
|248
|Tom Cochrane
|Life is a Highway
|Tom Cochrane
|1991
|247
|Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
|Take On Me [Single Version]
|Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
|1985
|246
|Roger Hodgson
|Give A Little Bit
|Roger Hodgson
|1977
|245
|Suze DeMarchi
|Painless
|Suze DeMarchi
|1991
|244
|Jack Johnson
|Taylor
|Jack Johnson
|2004
|243
|George Harrison
|Got My Mind Set On You
|George Harrison
|1987
|242
|Mick Jones
|Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|Mick Jones
|1982
|241
|Nathan Morris
|End Of The Road [Pop Edit]
|Nathan Morris
|1992
|240
|Colin Hay
|Down Under
|Colin Hay
|1981
|239
|Jewel
|Who Will Save Your Soul
|Jewel
|1996
|238
|Daniel Auerbach
|Lonely Boy
|Daniel Auerbach
|2011
|237
|Anastacia
|I'm Outta Love
|Anastacia
|2000
|236
|Eric Carmen
|Make Me Lose Control
|Eric Carmen
|1988
|235
|Stevie Wright
|Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)
|Stevie Wright
|1974
|234
|Holly Johnson
|Relax
|Holly Johnson
|1984
|233
|Pete Murray
|So Beautiful
|Pete Murray
|2004
|232
|Hugh Cornwell
|Always The Sun
|Hugh Cornwell
|1986
|231
|Emerson Hart
|If You Could Only See
|Emerson Hart
|1997
|230
|Neil Tennant
|West End Girls
|Neil Tennant
|1984
|229
|Deborah Conway
|It's Only The Beginning
|Deborah Conway
|1991
|228
|Bob Marley
|Buffalo Soldier
|Bob Marley
|1983
|227
|Ella Hooper
|Weir
|Ella Hooper
|1999
|226
|John Waite
|When I See You Smile
|John Waite
|1989
|225
|John Butler
|Better Than
|John Butler
|2006
|224
|Gary Cherone
|More Than Words
|Gary Cherone
|1991
|223
|Melissa Etheridge
|Bring Me Some Water
|Melissa Etheridge
|1988
|222
|Post Malone
|Circles
|Post Malone
|2019
|221
|Glenn Shorrock
|Cool Change
|Glenn Shorrock
|1979
|220
|Dave Gahan
|Just Can't Get Enough
|Dave Gahan
|1982
|219
|Tom DeLonge
|I Miss You
|Tom DeLonge
|2003
|218
|Julian Lennon
|Now You're In Heaven
|Julian Lennon
|1989
|217
|Matthew Shafer
|Follow Me [DJ Homicide Remix]
|Matthew Shafer
|2000
|216
|Robert Smith
|Close To Me
|The Cure
|1985
|215
|Robin Wilson
|Hey Jealousy [Edit]
|Gin Blossoms
|1992
|214
|Benjamin Orr
|Drive
|The Cars
|1984
|213
|Ronan Keating
|Life is a rollercoaster
|Ronan Keating
|2000
|212
|Andrew Strong
|Mustang Sally
|The Commitments
|1991
|211
|Steve Earle
|Copperhead Road [Single Version]
|Steve Earle
|1988
|210
|Jeff Lynne
|Don't Bring Me Down
|Electric Light Orchestra
|1979
|209
|Richard Pleasance
|Dancing In The Storm
|Boom Crash Opera
|1990
|208
|Craig David
|Walking Away
|Craig David
|2000
|207
|Pete Townsend
|You Better You Bet
|The Who
|1981
|206
|Taylor Dayne
|I'll Be Your Shelter
|Taylor Dayne
|1990
|205
|Steve Kilby
|Under The Milky Way
|The Church
|1988
|204
|Gary Kemp
|Gold
|Spandau Ballet
|1983
|203
|Klaus Meine
|Wind Of Change
|Scorpions
|1991
|202
|Wendy James
|Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix]
|Transvision Vamp
|1989
|201
|Ryan Tedder
|Counting Stars
|One Republic
|2013
|200
|Nik Kershaw
|Wouldn't It Be Good
|Nik Kershaw
|1984
|199
|Mark Seymour
|Holy Grail
|Hunters & Collectors
|1992
|198
|Bob Dylan
|Knockin' On Heaven's Door
|Bob Dylan
|1973
|197
|Philip Oakey
|Don't You Want Me
|The Human League
|1982
|196
|Joel Madden
|Dance Floor Anthem [Album]
|Good Charlotte
|2007
|195
|Sharleen Spiteri
|I Don't Want A Lover
|Texas
|1989
|194
|Maxi Priest
|Close To You [Single Version]
|Maxi Priest
|1990
|193
|Joel Strummer
|Rock The Casbah
|The Clash
|1982
|192
|Curt Smith
|Everybody Wants To Rule The World
|Tears For Fears
|1985
|191
|Mark Lizotte
|Tip Of My Tongue
|Diesel
|1992
|190
|Simon Le Bonn
|Hungry Like The Wolf
|Duran Duran
|1982
|189
|Gary Moore
|Still Got The Blues
|Gary Moore
|1990
|188
|Steve Harwell
|I'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix]
|Smash Mouth
|2001
|187
|Richard Page
|Broken Wings [Single Version]
|Mr. Mister
|1986
|186
|Gene Simmons
|I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version]
|Kiss
|1979
|185
|Trevor Steel
|Wild Wild West [Single Version]
|The Escape Club
|1988
|184
|Chad Kroeger
|Far Away
|Nickelback
|2006
|183
|Greedy Smith
|Live It Up
|Mental as Anything
|1985
|182
|Adam Duritz
|Mr Jones
|Counting Crows
|1993
|181
|Gary Lightbody
|Chasing Cars
|Snow Patrol
|2006
|180
|Paul Carrack
|When You Walk In The Room
|Paul Carrack
|1987
|179
|Mark McGrath
|Every Morning
|Sugar Ray
|1999
|178
|Shane Howard
|Solid Rock [Remastered]
|Goanna
|1982
|177
|Jay Kay
|Love Foolosophy
|Jamiroquai
|2002
|176
|Sinead O'Connor
|Nothing Compares 2 U
|Sinead O'Connor
|1990
|175
|Dave Faulkner
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|1987
|174
|Don McLean
|American Pie
|Don McLean
|1972
|173
|Susanna Hoffs
|Eternal Flame
|The Bangles
|1988
|172
|Caleb Followill
|Sex On Fire
|Kings Of Leon
|2008
|171
|Suzanne Vega
|Luka
|Suzanne Vega
|1987
|170
|Iggy Pop
|Candy [Single Version]
|Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's
|1990
|169
|Guy McDonough
|Errol
|Australian Crawl
|1981
|168
|Belinda Carlisle
|Heaven Is A Place On Earth
|Belinda Carlisle
|1988
|167
|Billy Corgan
|1979
|Smashing Pumpkins
|1996
|166
|Joe Camilleri
|Chained To The Wheel
|The Black Sorrows
|1989
|165
|Alex Band
|Wherever You Will Go
|The Calling
|2002
|164
|Billy Gibbons
|Legs [Album Version]
|ZZ Top
|1984
|163
|Natalie Imbruglia
|Torn
|Natalie Imbruglia
|1997
|162
|Van Morrison
|Brown Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|1967
|161
|Bret Michaels
|Every Rose Has Its Thorn [Album]
|Poison
|1988
|160
|Katy Perry
|Roar
|Katy Perry
|2013
|159
|Paul Kelly
|To Her Door
|Paul Kelly
|1987
|158
|Ed Roland
|Shine
|Collective Soul
|1993
|157
|Bryan ferry
|More Than This
|Roxy Music
|1982
|156
|Kim Wilde
|You Keep Me Hangin' On
|Kim Wilde
|1987
|155
|Marc Cohn
|Walking In Memphis
|Marc Cohn
|1991
|154
|Peter Garret
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|1982
|153
|Dan Reynolds
|On Top Of The World
|Imagine Dragons
|2012
|152
|Michael Stipe
|Everybody Hurts [Edit]
|R.E.M.
|1993
|151
|Eric Weideman
|That's When I Think Of You
|1927
|1988
|150
|Deborah Harry
|Heart Of Glass
|Blondie
|1978
|149
|Jerry Harrison
|Rev It Up
|Jerry Harrison
|1988
|148
|Pat Monahan
|Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)
|Train
|2001
|147
|Nick Van Eeede
|(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight
|Cutting Crew
|1986
|146
|Dave Gleeson
|Better
|The Screaming Jets
|1991
|145
|Ali Campbell
|Red Red Wine [Single Version]
|UB40
|1983
|144
|Kate Bush
|Running Up That Hill (Radio Edit)
|Kate Bush
|1985
|143
|Mike Patton
|Easy
|Faith No More
|1992
|142
|Billy Ocean
|Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)
|Billy Ocean
|1984
|141
|Daniel Johns
|Straight Lines
|Silverchair
|2007
|140
|Richard Marx
|Should've Known Better
|Richard Marx
|1988
|139
|Alanis Morissette
|Ironic
|Alanis Morissette
|1996
|138
|Elvis Presley
|A Little Less Conversation
|Elvis Presley Vs JXL
|2003
|137
|Jon Stevens
|Take Me Back
|Noiseworks
|1987
|136
|Michael Buble
|Haven't Met You Yet
|Michael Buble
|2009
|135
|Bobby Kimball
|Rosanna [Single Version]
|Toto
|1982
|134
|Darren hayes
|To The Moon and Back [Short Edit]
|Savage Garden
|1997
|133
|Axel Rose
|Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|1988
|132
|Huey Lewis
|The Power Of Love
|Huey Lewis and the News
|1985
|131
|Nick Carter
|I Want It That Way [Album Version]
|Backstreet Boys
|1999
|130
|David Lee Roth
|Jump
|Van Halen
|1984
|129
|Cyndi Lauper
|Time After Time
|Cyndi Lauper
|1983
|128
|Tom Petty
|Learning To Fly
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|1991
|127
|Rowland Gift
|She Drives Me Crazy
|Fine Young Cannibals
|1989
|126
|Meat Loaf
|You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix]
|Meat Loaf
|1978
|125
|Mick Hucknall
|Money's Too Tight (To Mention)
|Simply Red
|1985
|124
|Amy Lee
|Bring Me To Life
|Evanescence
|2003
|123
|Lindsay Buckingham
|Trouble
|Lindsay Buckingham
|1981
|122
|Michael Bolton
|How Can We Be Lovers
|Michael Bolton
|1990
|121
|Joe Elliot
|Love Bites
|Def Leppard
|1987
|120
|Mike Rutherford
|All I Need Is A Miracle (Album)
|Mike And The Mechanics
|1986
|119
|Seal
|Kiss From A Rose [Album Edit]
|Seal
|1995
|118
|Billy Idol
|White Wedding [Single Mix]
|Billy Idol
|1983
|117
|George Ezra
|Shotgun
|George Ezra
|2018
|116
|Marie Fredriksson
|It Must Have Been Love [Single Version]
|Roxette
|1990
|115
|Kenny Loggins
|Danger Zone
|Kenny Loggins
|1986
|114
|Dave Gilmour
|Money
|Pink Floyd
|1973
|113
|Bernard Sumner
|Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit]
|New Order
|1986
|112
|Ann Wilson
|All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You [Single Version]
|Heart
|1990
|111
|John Mellencamp
|Hurts So Good
|John Mellencamp
|1982
|110
|Gotye
|Somebody That I Used to Know
|Gotye feat Kimbra
|2011
|109
|Joe Cocker
|You Can Leave Your Hat On
|Joe Cocker
|1986
|108
|Chrissie Amphlett
|Pleasure And Pain
|Divinyls
|1985
|107
|Eric Clapton
|Layla (Unplugged)
|Eric Clapton
|1992
|106
|Daryl Hall
|Private Eyes
|Hall & Oates
|1981
|105
|Bruno Mars
|Locked Out Of Heaven
|Bruno Mars
|2012
|104
|Ed Kowalczyk
|Lightning Crashes [Album Version]
|Live
|1995
|103
|Mickey Thomas
|We Built This City
|Starship
|1985
|102
|Olivia Newton-John
|Hoplessly devoted to you
|Olivia Newton-John
|1978
|101
|Sammy Hagar
|Dreams
|Van Halen
|1986
|100
|John Mayer
|Your Body Is A Wonderland
|John Mayer
|2001
|99
|George Michael
|Faith
|George Michael
|1988
|98
|Chrissie Hynde
|I'll Stand By You
|Pretenders
|1994
|97
|John Fogerty
|The Old Man Down The Road
|John Fogerty
|1985
|96
|Iva Davies
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|1982
|95
|Sheryl Crow
|All I Wanna Do
|Sheryl Crow
|1994
|94
|Peter Gabriel
|Sledgehammer (album)
|Peter Gabriel
|1986
|93
|Chris Martin
|Yellow
|Coldplay
|2000
|92
|Andrew Roachford
|Only to Be With You
|Roachford
|1994
|91
|David Byrne
|And She Was
|Talking Heads
|1986
|90
|Stevie Nicks
|Dreams
|Fleetwood Mac
|1977
|89
|Mark Knopfler
|Money For Nothing [Single Version]
|Dire Straits
|1985
|88
|Harry Styles
|As it Was
|Harry Styles
|2022
|87
|Robin Zander
|The Flame [Single Mix]
|Cheap Trick
|1988
|86
|Lenny Kravitz
|Fly Away
|Lenny Kravitz
|1998
|85
|Ric Ocasek
|You Might Think
|The Cars
|1984
|84
|Steve Winwood
|Valerie
|Steve Winwood
|1988
|83
|Noel Gallagher
|Don't Look Back In Anger
|Oasis
|1996
|82
|Kylie Minogue
|Can't Get You Out Of My Head
|Kylie Minogue
|2001
|81
|Steve Miller
|Abracadabra [Single Version]
|The Steve Miller Band
|1982
|80
|Richard Ashcroft
|Bitter Sweet Symphony [Radio Edit]
|The Verve
|1997
|79
|Kate Pierson
|Roam [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|1989
|78
|Jim Morrison
|Roadhouse Blues
|The Doors
|1970
|77
|Tracy Chapman
|Fast Car
|Tracy Chapman
|1988
|76
|Jason Wade
|Hanging By A Moment
|Lifehouse
|2001
|75
|Jim Kerr
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds
|1985
|74
|Rod Stewart
|Rhythm of My Heart
|Rod Stewart
|1991
|73
|James Reyne
|Reckless (Don't Be So)
|Australian Crawl
|1983
|72
|Robert Palmer
|Addicted to Love [Single]
|Robert Palmer
|1986
|71
|Shania Twain
|That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version]
|Shania Twain
|1997
|70
|Sting
|Every Breath You Take
|The Police
|1983
|69
|Adam Levine
|Harder To Breathe
|Maroon 5
|2002
|68
|Chris Isaak
|Wicked Game
|Chris Isaak
|1991
|67
|Cher
|If I Could Turn Back Time
|Cher
|1989
|66
|Robert Palnt
|Stairway To Heaven
|Led Zeppelin
|1971
|65
|Stevie Wonder
|Master Blaster (Jammin')
|Stevie Wonder
|1980
|64
|Sam Smith
|Stay With Me
|Sam Smith
|2014
|63
|Ian Moss
|Bow River
|Cold Chisel
|1982
|62
|Dolores O'Riordan
|Dreams
|The Cranberries
|1994
|61
|Lionel Richie
|All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit]
|Lionel Richie
|1983
|60
|Tina Turner
|The Best
|Tina Turner
|1989
|59
|Anthony Kiedis
|Dani California
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|2006
|58
|Taylor Swift
|Wildest Dreams
|Taylor Swift
|2015
|57
|Steve Perry
|Don't Stop Believin'
|Journey
|1981
|56
|John Rzeznik
|Iris
|Goo Goo Dolls
|1998
|55
|Pat Benatar
|All Fired Up [Single Version]
|Pat Benatar
|1988
|54
|Barry Gibb
|Stayin' Alive
|Bee Gees
|1978
|53
|Lou Gramm
|I Want To Know What Love Is
|Foreigner
|1985
|52
|Brandon Flowers
|Somebody Told Me
|The Killers
|2004
|51
|Mike Love
|Kokomo
|The Beach Boys
|1988
|50
|Gwen Steffani
|Don't Speak
|No Doubt
|1996
|49
|Brian Johnson
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|1980
|48
|Paul Simon
|You Can Call Me Al
|Paul Simon
|1986
|47
|Celine Dion
|My Heart Will Go On
|Celine Dion
|1997
|46
|Bernard Fanning
|(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind
|Powderfinger
|2003
|45
|Billie Joe Armstrong
|Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)
|Green Day
|1998
|44
|Irene Cara
|Flashdance (What a Feeling)
|Irene Cara
|1983
|43
|Mick Jagger
|Angie
|The Rolling Stones
|1973
|42
|Marc Hunter
|Young Years
|Dragon
|1989
|41
|Beyonce
|Halo
|Beyonce
|2009
|40
|Glenn Frey
|The Heat Is On
|Glenn Frey
|1985
|39
|Eddie Vedder
|Better Man
|Pearl Jam
|1994
|38
|Janet Jackson
|Escapade
|Janet Jackson
|1989
|37
|Roy Orbison
|You Got It
|Roy Orbison
|1989
|36
|Dave Grohl
|Learn To Fly
|Foo Fighters
|1999
|35
|Annie Lennox
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]
|Eurythmics
|1983
|34
|Keith Urban
|Days Go By
|Keith Urban
|2004
|33
|Jon Bon Jovi
|Livin' On A Prayer
|Bon Jovi
|1987
|32
|Christina Aguilera
|Beautiful
|Christina Aguilera
|2002
|31
|Neil Finn
|Something So Strong
|Crowded House
|1987
|30
|Phil Collins
|In the Air Tonight
|Phil Collins
|1981
|29
|Robbie Williams
|Let Me Entertain You [Album Version]
|Robbie Williams
|1998
|28
|Don Henley
|Hotel California [Remastered]
|The Eagles
|1977
|27
|Madonna
|Like a Prayer [Single Remix]
|Madonna
|1989
|26
|Steven Tyler
|I Don't Want To Miss A Thing [Rock Mix]
|Aerosmith
|1998
|25
|Jimmy Barnes
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
|1985
|24
|Pink
|Raise Your Glass
|Pink
|2011
|23
|Daryl Braithwaite
|The Horses
|Daryl Braithwaite
|1991
|22
|Bono
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|U2
|1987
|21
|Ed Sheeran
|Castle On The Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|2017
|20
|Billy Joel
|Piano Man [Album Version]
|Billy Joel
|1976
|19
|Aretha Franklin
|Respect
|Aretha Franklin
|1967
|18
|Kurt Cobain
|About A Girl (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV]
|Nirvana
|1994
|17
|David Bowie
|Modern Love [Single Version]
|David Bowie
|1983
|16
|Rob Thomas
|Smooth
|Santana Feat. Rob Thomas
|1999
|15
|Paul McCartney
|Hey Jude
|The Beatles
|1968
|14
|Mariah Carey
|Emotions
|Mariah Carey
|1991
|13
|Bryan Adams
|Summer Of '69
|Bryan Adams
|1985
|12
|Elton John
|Tiny Dancer
|Elton John
|1971
|11
|Michael Jackson
|The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit]
|Michael Jackson
|1987
|10
|Bon Scott
|It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)
|AC/DC
|1976
|9
|Adele
|Someone Like You
|Adele
|2011
|8
|Michael Hutchence
|New Sensation
|INXS
|1988
|7
|John Lennon
|Imagine
|John Lennon
|1971
|6
|Prince
|When Doves Cry [Single Version]
|Prince
|1984
|5
|Christine McVie
|You Make Loving Fun
|Fleetwood Mac
|1977
|4
|Bruce Springsteen
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|1984
|3
|Whitney Houston
|I Will Always Love You [Album]
|Whitney Houston
|1992
|2
|John Farnham
|You're The Voice [Album Version]
|John Farnham
|1986
|1
|Freddie Mercury
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Queen
|1976
