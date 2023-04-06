The Full Greatest Singers Of All Time List

From Stevie Nicks to Freddie Mercury!

Article heading image for The Full Greatest Singers Of All Time List

The Greatest Singers Of All Time! Decided by the Triple M Rankers

A list of the greatest singers along with their best performance! 

Here's the list in full:

#SingerBest PerformanceArtistYear
300Rick SpringfieldJessie's GirlRick Springfield1981
299Eric MartinTo Be With YouEric Martin1992
298Toni ChildsDon't Walk AwayToni Childs1988
297Danny O'DonoghueBreak EvenDanny O'Donoghue2008
296Sean KellyOut Of Mind Out Of SightSean Kelly1985
295Chris BarronTwo PrincesChris Barron1993
294Marvin GayeSexual HealingMarvin Gaye1982
293David CoverdaleHere I Go Again '87 [Album Version]David Coverdale1987
292Jason MrazI'm YoursJason Mraz2008
291Chris De BurghDon't Pay The FerrymanChris De Burgh1983
290Jakob DylanOne Headlight [Radio Edit]Jakob Dylan1997
289MartikaI Feel The Earth MoveMartika1989
288Feargal SharkeyA Good HeartFeargal Sharkey1985
287Cameron MunceyLook What You've DoneCameron Muncey2003
286Jon AndersonOwner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]Jon Anderson1983
285Justin TimberlakeCan't Stop The FeelingJustin Timberlake2016
284Linda perryWhat's Up? [Radio Version]Linda perry1993
283Mark CallaghanSounds Of ThenMark Callaghan1985
282Ronnie Van ZantSweet Home AlabamaRonnie Van Zant1974
281Peter CoxThe King Of Wishful ThinkingPeter Cox1990
280Dean LewisBe AlrightDean Lewis2018
279Jimmy MarinosWhat I Like About YouJimmy Marinos1980
278Johnette NapolitanoJoeyJohnette Napolitano1990
277Maruc MumfordLittle Lion Man [Clean Version]Maruc Mumford2009
276John ParrSt. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)John Parr1985
275Shawn MullinsLullaby [Single Edit]Shawn Mullins1999
274Boy GeorgeKarma ChameleonBoy George1983
273Kavyen TemperleyBlack Fingernails Red WineKavyen Temperley2006
272Sophie B. HawkinsDamn I Wish I Was Your Lover [Edit]Sophie B. Hawkins1992
271Del AmitriKiss This Thing GoodbyeDel Amitri1989
270Graeme "Shirley" StrachanHorror MovieGraeme "Shirley" Strachan1975
269Bruce HornsbyThe Way It IsBruce Hornsby1986
268Kelly ClarksonSince U Been GoneKelly Clarkson2005
267Rob HymanAll You Zombies [Single Version]Rob Hyman1985
266Edward RobertsonOne WeekEdward Robertson1998
265Grace KnightHeaven (Must Be There)Grace Knight1984
264Mark GableRun To ParadiseMark Gable1987
263Sonia DadaYou Don't Treat Me No Good [Album Version]Sonia Dada1993
262Paul YoungCome Back and StayPaul Young1983
261Brandon UrieHigh HopesBrandon Urie2018
260Darius RuckerLet Her Cry [Radio Edit]Darius Rucker1994
259Brian CanhamFunky Town [Single Version]Brian Canham1985
258Peter CeteraIf You Leave Me NowPeter Cetera1976
257Doc NeesonWe Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceDoc Neeson1986
256George SheppardGeronimoGeorge Sheppard2014
255Kevin CronanKeep On Loving YouKevin Cronan1980
254Shirley MansonOnly Happy When It RainsShirley Manson1995
253Ian kennyLanternsIan kenny2013
252Peter WolfCenterfoldPeter Wolf1981
251Tania DokoBuses and TrainsTania Doko1998
250Bob SegerShakedownBob Seger1987
249James KeoghRiptideJames Keogh2013
248Tom CochraneLife is a HighwayTom Cochrane1991
247Paul Waaktaar-SavoyTake On Me [Single Version]Paul Waaktaar-Savoy1985
246Roger HodgsonGive A Little BitRoger Hodgson1977
245Suze DeMarchiPainlessSuze DeMarchi1991
244Jack JohnsonTaylorJack Johnson2004
243George HarrisonGot My Mind Set On YouGeorge Harrison1987
242Mick JonesShould I Stay Or Should I GoMick Jones1982
241Nathan MorrisEnd Of The Road [Pop Edit]Nathan Morris1992
240Colin HayDown UnderColin Hay1981
239JewelWho Will Save Your SoulJewel1996
238Daniel AuerbachLonely BoyDaniel Auerbach2011
237AnastaciaI'm Outta LoveAnastacia2000
236Eric CarmenMake Me Lose ControlEric Carmen1988
235Stevie WrightEvie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)Stevie Wright1974
234Holly JohnsonRelaxHolly Johnson1984
233Pete MurraySo BeautifulPete Murray2004
232Hugh CornwellAlways The SunHugh Cornwell1986
231Emerson HartIf You Could Only SeeEmerson Hart1997
230Neil TennantWest End GirlsNeil Tennant1984
229Deborah ConwayIt's Only The BeginningDeborah Conway1991
228Bob MarleyBuffalo SoldierBob Marley1983
227Ella HooperWeirElla Hooper1999
226John WaiteWhen I See You SmileJohn Waite1989
225John ButlerBetter ThanJohn Butler2006
224Gary CheroneMore Than WordsGary Cherone1991
223Melissa EtheridgeBring Me Some WaterMelissa Etheridge1988
222Post MaloneCirclesPost Malone2019
221Glenn ShorrockCool ChangeGlenn Shorrock1979
220Dave GahanJust Can't Get EnoughDave Gahan1982
219Tom DeLongeI Miss YouTom DeLonge2003
218Julian LennonNow You're In HeavenJulian Lennon1989
217Matthew ShaferFollow Me [DJ Homicide Remix]Matthew Shafer2000
216Robert SmithClose To MeThe Cure1985
215Robin WilsonHey Jealousy [Edit]Gin Blossoms1992
214Benjamin OrrDriveThe Cars1984
213Ronan KeatingLife is a rollercoasterRonan Keating2000
212Andrew StrongMustang SallyThe Commitments1991
211Steve EarleCopperhead Road [Single Version]Steve Earle1988
210Jeff LynneDon't Bring Me DownElectric Light Orchestra1979
209Richard PleasanceDancing In The StormBoom Crash Opera1990
208Craig DavidWalking AwayCraig David2000
207Pete TownsendYou Better You BetThe Who1981
206Taylor DayneI'll Be Your ShelterTaylor Dayne1990
205Steve KilbyUnder The Milky WayThe Church1988
204Gary KempGoldSpandau Ballet1983
203Klaus MeineWind Of ChangeScorpions1991
202Wendy JamesBaby I Don't Care [Single Mix]Transvision Vamp1989
201Ryan TedderCounting StarsOne Republic2013
200Nik KershawWouldn't It Be GoodNik Kershaw1984
199Mark SeymourHoly GrailHunters & Collectors1992
198Bob DylanKnockin' On Heaven's DoorBob Dylan1973
197Philip OakeyDon't You Want MeThe Human League1982
196Joel MaddenDance Floor Anthem [Album]Good Charlotte2007
195Sharleen SpiteriI Don't Want A LoverTexas1989
194Maxi PriestClose To You [Single Version]Maxi Priest1990
193Joel StrummerRock The CasbahThe Clash1982
192Curt SmithEverybody Wants To Rule The WorldTears For Fears1985
191Mark LizotteTip Of My TongueDiesel1992
190Simon Le BonnHungry Like The WolfDuran Duran1982
189Gary MooreStill Got The BluesGary Moore1990
188Steve HarwellI'm A Believer [Pop Radio Mix]Smash Mouth2001
187Richard PageBroken Wings [Single Version]Mr. Mister1986
186Gene SimmonsI Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version]Kiss1979
185Trevor SteelWild Wild West [Single Version]The Escape Club1988
184Chad KroegerFar AwayNickelback2006
183Greedy SmithLive It UpMental as Anything1985
182Adam DuritzMr Jones Counting Crows1993
181Gary LightbodyChasing CarsSnow Patrol2006
180Paul CarrackWhen You Walk In The RoomPaul Carrack1987
179Mark McGrathEvery MorningSugar Ray1999
178Shane HowardSolid Rock [Remastered]Goanna1982
177Jay KayLove FoolosophyJamiroquai2002
176Sinead O'ConnorNothing Compares 2 USinead O'Connor1990
175Dave FaulknerWhat's My SceneHoodoo Gurus1987
174Don McLeanAmerican PieDon McLean1972
173Susanna HoffsEternal FlameThe Bangles1988
172Caleb FollowillSex On FireKings Of Leon2008
171Suzanne VegaLukaSuzanne Vega1987
170Iggy PopCandy [Single Version]Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B-52's1990
169Guy McDonoughErrolAustralian Crawl1981
168Belinda CarlisleHeaven Is A Place On EarthBelinda Carlisle1988
167Billy Corgan1979Smashing Pumpkins1996
166Joe CamilleriChained To The WheelThe Black Sorrows1989
165Alex BandWherever You Will GoThe Calling2002
164Billy GibbonsLegs [Album Version]ZZ Top1984
163Natalie ImbrugliaTornNatalie Imbruglia1997
162Van MorrisonBrown Eyed GirlVan Morrison1967
161Bret MichaelsEvery Rose Has Its Thorn [Album]Poison1988
160Katy PerryRoarKaty Perry2013
159Paul KellyTo Her DoorPaul Kelly1987
158Ed RolandShineCollective Soul1993
157Bryan ferryMore Than ThisRoxy Music1982
156Kim WildeYou Keep Me Hangin' OnKim Wilde1987
155Marc CohnWalking In MemphisMarc Cohn1991
154Peter GarretPower and the PassionMidnight Oil1982
153Dan ReynoldsOn Top Of The WorldImagine Dragons2012
152Michael StipeEverybody Hurts [Edit]R.E.M.1993
151Eric WeidemanThat's When I Think Of You19271988
150Deborah HarryHeart Of GlassBlondie1978
149Jerry HarrisonRev It UpJerry Harrison1988
148Pat MonahanDrops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)Train2001
147Nick Van Eeede(I Just) Died In Your Arms TonightCutting Crew1986
146Dave GleesonBetterThe Screaming Jets1991
145Ali CampbellRed Red Wine [Single Version]UB401983
144Kate BushRunning Up That Hill (Radio Edit)Kate Bush1985
143Mike PattonEasyFaith No More1992
142Billy OceanCaribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)Billy Ocean1984
141Daniel JohnsStraight LinesSilverchair2007
140Richard MarxShould've Known BetterRichard Marx1988
139Alanis MorissetteIronicAlanis Morissette1996
138Elvis PresleyA Little Less ConversationElvis Presley Vs JXL2003
137Jon StevensTake Me BackNoiseworks1987
136Michael BubleHaven't Met You YetMichael Buble2009
135Bobby KimballRosanna [Single Version]Toto1982
134Darren hayesTo The Moon and Back [Short Edit]Savage Garden1997
133Axel RoseSweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]Guns N' Roses1988
132Huey LewisThe Power Of LoveHuey Lewis and the News1985
131Nick CarterI Want It That Way [Album Version]Backstreet Boys1999
130David Lee RothJumpVan Halen1984
129Cyndi LauperTime After TimeCyndi Lauper1983
128Tom PettyLearning To FlyTom Petty & The Heartbreakers1991
127Rowland GiftShe Drives Me CrazyFine Young Cannibals1989
126Meat LoafYou Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix]Meat Loaf1978
125Mick HucknallMoney's Too Tight (To Mention)Simply Red1985
124Amy LeeBring Me To LifeEvanescence2003
123Lindsay BuckinghamTrouble Lindsay Buckingham1981
122Michael BoltonHow Can We Be LoversMichael Bolton1990
121Joe ElliotLove BitesDef Leppard1987
120Mike RutherfordAll I Need Is A Miracle (Album)Mike And The Mechanics1986
119SealKiss From A Rose [Album Edit]Seal1995
118Billy IdolWhite Wedding [Single Mix]Billy Idol1983
117George EzraShotgunGeorge Ezra2018
116Marie FredrikssonIt Must Have Been Love [Single Version]Roxette1990
115Kenny LogginsDanger ZoneKenny Loggins1986
114Dave GilmourMoneyPink Floyd1973
113Bernard SumnerBizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit]New Order1986
112Ann WilsonAll I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You [Single Version]Heart1990
111John MellencampHurts So GoodJohn Mellencamp1982
110GotyeSomebody That I Used to KnowGotye feat Kimbra2011
109Joe CockerYou Can Leave Your Hat OnJoe Cocker1986
108Chrissie AmphlettPleasure And PainDivinyls1985
107Eric ClaptonLayla (Unplugged)Eric Clapton1992
106Daryl HallPrivate EyesHall & Oates1981
105Bruno MarsLocked Out Of HeavenBruno Mars2012
104Ed KowalczykLightning Crashes [Album Version]Live1995
103Mickey ThomasWe Built This CityStarship1985
102Olivia Newton-JohnHoplessly devoted to youOlivia Newton-John1978
101Sammy HagarDreamsVan Halen1986
100John MayerYour Body Is A WonderlandJohn Mayer2001
99George MichaelFaithGeorge Michael1988
98Chrissie HyndeI'll Stand By YouPretenders1994
97John FogertyThe Old Man Down The RoadJohn Fogerty1985
96Iva DaviesGreat Southern LandIcehouse1982
95Sheryl CrowAll I Wanna DoSheryl Crow1994
94Peter GabrielSledgehammer (album)Peter Gabriel1986
93Chris MartinYellowColdplay2000
92Andrew RoachfordOnly to Be With YouRoachford1994
91David ByrneAnd She WasTalking Heads1986
90Stevie NicksDreamsFleetwood Mac1977
89Mark KnopflerMoney For Nothing [Single Version]Dire Straits1985
88Harry StylesAs it WasHarry Styles2022
87Robin ZanderThe Flame [Single Mix]Cheap Trick1988
86Lenny KravitzFly AwayLenny Kravitz1998
85Ric OcasekYou Might ThinkThe Cars1984
84Steve WinwoodValerieSteve Winwood1988
83Noel GallagherDon't Look Back In AngerOasis1996
82Kylie MinogueCan't Get You Out Of My HeadKylie Minogue2001
81Steve MillerAbracadabra [Single Version]The Steve Miller Band1982
80Richard AshcroftBitter Sweet Symphony [Radio Edit]The Verve1997
79Kate PiersonRoam [Single Version]The B-52's1989
78Jim MorrisonRoadhouse BluesThe Doors1970
77Tracy ChapmanFast CarTracy Chapman1988
76Jason WadeHanging By A Moment Lifehouse2001
75Jim KerrDon't You (Forget About Me)Simple Minds1985
74Rod StewartRhythm of My HeartRod Stewart1991
73James ReyneReckless (Don't Be So)Australian Crawl1983
72Robert PalmerAddicted to Love [Single]Robert Palmer1986
71Shania TwainThat Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version]Shania Twain1997
70StingEvery Breath You TakeThe Police1983
69Adam LevineHarder To BreatheMaroon 52002
68Chris IsaakWicked GameChris Isaak1991
67CherIf I Could Turn Back TimeCher1989
66Robert PalntStairway To HeavenLed Zeppelin1971
65Stevie WonderMaster Blaster (Jammin')Stevie Wonder1980
64Sam SmithStay With MeSam Smith2014
63Ian MossBow RiverCold Chisel1982
62Dolores O'RiordanDreamsThe Cranberries1994
61Lionel RichieAll Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit]Lionel Richie1983
60Tina TurnerThe BestTina Turner1989
59Anthony KiedisDani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers2006
58Taylor SwiftWildest DreamsTaylor Swift2015
57Steve PerryDon't Stop Believin'Journey1981
56John RzeznikIris Goo Goo Dolls1998
55Pat BenatarAll Fired Up [Single Version]Pat Benatar1988
54Barry GibbStayin' AliveBee Gees1978
53Lou GrammI Want To Know What Love IsForeigner1985
52Brandon FlowersSomebody Told MeThe Killers2004
51Mike LoveKokomoThe Beach Boys1988
50Gwen SteffaniDon't SpeakNo Doubt1996
49Brian JohnsonYou Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC1980
48Paul SimonYou Can Call Me AlPaul Simon1986
47Celine DionMy Heart Will Go OnCeline Dion1997
46Bernard Fanning(Baby I've Got You) On My MindPowderfinger2003
45Billie Joe ArmstrongTime Of Your Life (Good Riddance)Green Day1998
44Irene CaraFlashdance (What a Feeling)Irene Cara1983
43Mick JaggerAngieThe Rolling Stones1973
42Marc HunterYoung YearsDragon1989
41BeyonceHaloBeyonce2009
40Glenn FreyThe Heat Is OnGlenn Frey1985
39Eddie VedderBetter ManPearl Jam1994
38Janet JacksonEscapadeJanet Jackson1989
37Roy OrbisonYou Got ItRoy Orbison1989
36Dave GrohlLearn To FlyFoo Fighters1999
35Annie LennoxSweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]Eurythmics1983
34Keith UrbanDays Go ByKeith Urban2004
33Jon Bon JoviLivin' On A PrayerBon Jovi1987
32Christina AguileraBeautifulChristina Aguilera2002
31Neil FinnSomething So StrongCrowded House1987
30Phil CollinsIn the Air TonightPhil Collins1981
29Robbie WilliamsLet Me Entertain You [Album Version]Robbie Williams1998
28Don HenleyHotel California [Remastered]The Eagles1977
27MadonnaLike a Prayer [Single Remix]Madonna1989
26Steven TylerI Don't Want To Miss A Thing [Rock Mix]Aerosmith1998
25Jimmy BarnesWorking Class ManJimmy Barnes1985
24PinkRaise Your GlassPink2011
23Daryl BraithwaiteThe HorsesDaryl Braithwaite1991
22BonoWhere The Streets Have No NameU21987
21Ed SheeranCastle On The HillEd Sheeran2017
20Billy JoelPiano Man [Album Version]Billy Joel1976
19Aretha FranklinRespectAretha Franklin1967
18Kurt CobainAbout A Girl (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV]Nirvana1994
17David BowieModern Love [Single Version]David Bowie1983
16Rob ThomasSmoothSantana Feat. Rob Thomas1999
15Paul McCartneyHey JudeThe Beatles1968
14Mariah CareyEmotionsMariah Carey1991
13Bryan AdamsSummer Of '69Bryan Adams1985
12Elton JohnTiny DancerElton John1971
11Michael JacksonThe Way You Make Me Feel [Edit]Michael Jackson1987
10Bon ScottIt's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)AC/DC1976
9AdeleSomeone Like YouAdele2011
8Michael HutchenceNew SensationINXS1988
7John LennonImagineJohn Lennon1971
6PrinceWhen Doves Cry [Single Version]Prince1984
5Christine McVieYou Make Loving FunFleetwood Mac1977
4Bruce SpringsteenDancing In the DarkBruce Springsteen1984
3Whitney HoustonI Will Always Love You [Album]Whitney Houston1992
2John FarnhamYou're The Voice [Album Version]John Farnham1986
1Freddie MercuryBohemian RhapsodyQueen1976

6 April 2023

Triple M
Music
Greatest Singers Of All Time
