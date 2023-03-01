Greece Train Tragedy Death Toll Rises, Train Master Arrested

A man has been arrested over the collision of a passenger and freight train in Greece which has killed at least 43 people and left dozens more injured.

The 59-year-old train master in the city of Larissa testified before a prosecutor and was then arrested, a government official said.

Police said the man has been charged with mass deaths through negligence and causing grievous bodily harm through negligence.

The man has not claimed any fault, saying he believed the accident was due to a possible technical failure.

Two other people have also been detained for questioning, according to a police statement.

Visiting the site of the crash, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government must continue recovering the injured people and identify the dead.

He added he believed the evidence led to a “tragic human error”.

“I can guarantee one thing: We will find out the causes of this tragedy and we will do all that's in our power so that something like this never happens again,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

"Justice will do its job. People will be held accountable, while the state will be on the side of the people."

Three days of national mourning has been declared by the government.

