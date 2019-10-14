Greedy Smith Explains Why Mental As Anything Created Music That Made Fun Of Things

It's all things Aussie music for the month of October, and who better to take over Oztober Lunch than Aussie rocker himself, Dave Gleeson!

Joining them today was Greedy Smith from garage pop band, Mental As Anything. Known for hits like Live It Up and The Nips Are Getting Bigger, it only makes sense to have Greedy on to chat about the band throughout the year.

Speaking of their songs, Greedy said, "we did find reason to make fun of things useful" - like a song about Santa Claus' drinking problem!

