Green Day Have Dropped The Video For New Single Father Of All...

Green Day have dropped the video for their new single “Father of All…”

The band said they wanted to making something “about dancing. Anxiety. Tribalism. Joy.. and straight up violence.”

It’s a new sound for the band, dubbed ‘soul punk’, lead singer Billie Joe said he wanted to sound like Prince for the song.

The sound has definitely divided fans with some loving it and others not so keen on the different direction.

Alongside the video Green Day announced the Hella Mega tour with other rock legends Weezer and Fall Out Boy. No Australian dates have been announced yet but keep your ears out Triple M Rock News for any tour announcements.

Father Of All .... is the debut single from the band's 13th studio album by the same name, out February 7, 2020. Pre-Order here

