Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Talks About The Guitar His Mum Bought With Her Tips, Which He Still Plays Today

Green Day are in at Number 18 on Triple M's Greatest Of All Time, as voted by the listeners of Triple M.

Today we celebrate them on air - and you can tell us which is your Greatest Of All Time Green Day song by calling 1 333 53 anytime before 3pm when we'll play them.

Meantime, here's the awesome story of Billie Joe Armstrong's guitar. His mum bought it for him for $300 from her tips and it's still the same one he's performing with now - "even after like a billion gigs".

As he says "it's a kick-ass guitar for $300".

That came from the exclusive interview Green Day gave Triple M's Becko in LA where they talked about their whole career, their latest record, the state of US culture, and the love we all feel for them: "our fans rule"

In case you missed it, check out the full interview here:

And stay up to date with everything rock with Triple M's Rock Interviews. We have The Week In Rock for everything you need to know about the best music in the world, plus our interviews with all the artists you love.