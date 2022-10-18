Green Economy Agreement “First Of Its Kind” Between Australia And Singapore

The Prime Minister says Australia’s green economy agreement with Singapore will position the country as a “renewable energy superpower”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed his Singapore counter-part, Lee Hsein Loong to Australia to unveil the agreement in Canberra on Tuesday, which Loong called “the first of its kind” between the two countries.

Mr Albanese said to media the agreement will support clean energy innovation and create more Australian jobs.

“The green economy agreement signals collective resolve to confront challenges as we transition our economies to get zero,” he said.

“It will support clean energy innovation, unlock business opportunities and create jobs, and help deliver our mission’s targets while positioning Australia as a renewable energy superpower.

“Our commitment to work towards a food pack will shore up reliable and secure supply chains and provide certainty for Australian export.

“We also discuss the strategic outlook and our commitment to a free, open and resilient region.

Mr Loong added the relationship between the countries has seen significant progress and will strengthen it by providing assistance to the defence force in circumstances like natural disasters.

“I mentioned to the Prime Minister just now that Singapore is ready to provide assistance to support the Australian Defence Force is, flood relief efforts for the floods in New South Wales and Victoria and whatever else may develop in the season and our officials will be in touch to work out how we can be most helpful,” he said.

“We have also worked on other areas to take our bilateral cooperation further, for example, in the Singapore Australian economy agreement which will support the transitions of our countries to net zero emissions and at the same time boost growth and job creation in the green sector.”

