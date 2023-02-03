Greens Announce Public Transport Package Ahead Of Election

The Greens have launched a “Rebooting our public transport” package ahead of the March election, promising free public transport.

Under the package, the Greens said it also plans to take back bus services from private operators and allow people to travel with their pets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Greens MP and transport spokesperson Abigail Boyd joined Greens MP and Member for Newtown, Jenny Leong, and several Greens candidates to announce the plan.

“The trains are overcrowded, the buses are slow, and the ferries are too expensive,” Ms Boyd said.

“The Greens NSW have announced a comprehensive package to fix public transport in NSW. Under the Greens’ plan, public transport would be fast, affordable, accessible, and reliable,” she said.

The Greens acknowledged the current State Government already subsided around 80 per cent of all single bus, train, and ferries across the state, but subsidising 100 per cent of costs is important due to public transport’s social and economic benefits.

Under the plan, the Greens have promised:

Free public transport on all buses, trains and ferries,

Putting public transport back in public hands, unwinding privatisation,

Fast tracking accessibility upgrades for all public transport options to bring NSW into line with the national Disability Discrimination Act,

Delivering enhanced public transport options for the regions,

Creating high-quality, secure unionised manufacturing jobs in NSW by reinvigorating manufacturing hubs for trains and electric buses and,

Welcoming pets onto public transport.

The full policy can be viewed on the Greens’ website.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.