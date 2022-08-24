Greens Call To ‘Pause’ Rent Rises Amid Affordable Housing Crisis

The latest proposal from the Federal Greens calls for a nationwide rent freeze amid ongoing issues of affordable housing.

With rents rising at the fastest rate in 14-years, the Greens want the Albanese Government to deliver a national approach that would put in place a two-year emergency rent-freeze.

The proposal also recommends a cap of 2 per cent on all future rental rises for every 24 months, ending no-grounds evictions, expanding tenant rights and national minimum standards for rental properties.

Greens Spokesperson for Housing and Homelessness Max Chandler-Mather said it allows time for tenant’s wages to catch up on rent costs.

"We're not calling for rents to be cut or reduced. We're just saying there needs to be a bit of a pause,” he said.

"In a context where wages have been only going up by just over 2 per cent, I think it's eminently reasonable to say that we just need to pause rents for a little while and regulate them in a way that ensures people aren't being evicted or shoved on the street.

"Under our policy, which is actually relatively moderate, it wouldn't be until 2029 that wages would reach the same proportion as rents pre the pandemic," he said.

The latest report from Everybody’s Home, commissioned for the upcoming jobs summit, has found a connection between increased rents, low vacancy rates and unfilled job vacancies.

The Greens want the issue of rental affordability to be elevated to national cabinet ahead of next week’s jobs and skills summit.

