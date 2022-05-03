Greens Leader Adam Bandt Calls For A Different Voice To Lead On Big Issues

As the election campaign ramps up, federal Greens leader Adam Bandt checked in with Woody and Tubes from Triple M Breakfast talking all things Hobart!

Diving straight in, Tubes quiz's the Greens leader on his prospective over the upcoming election.

Leaving little to the imagination, Mr Bandt said following the Greens campaign launch in Hobart, their key objective is to kick out "this terrible government".

"We want to get action on affordable housing, climate change obviously, and get dental into medicare."

"Its criminal, especially in a wealthy country like ours, and Tasmania is now actually the most unaffordable state in Australia to rent," he said.

"We've got a terrible government and a visionless opposition" not tackling the big issues, Mr Bandt called out with Woody.

The Greens leader urged "people want different voices at the table on big problems like climate change, like housing affordability, and we've all got an obligation to fix it".

