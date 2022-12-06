Greens Party Push To Lower The Voting Age To 16

Lower the voting age is back on the political agenda, Greens youth spokesperson Stephen Bates believes Australians aged 16 and 17 should have the right to vote.

Bates said altering the legal voting age by two years is a high priority for the party, indicating plans to introduce a bill in Federal Parliament next year.

"Right now, they’re inheriting a broken environment, economy and worsening living conditions, but aren’t afforded the same say in our democracy as others," Bates said on social media.

However, the bill needs support of the government to pass through the lower house.

In 2018, Western Australian senator Jordon Steele-John attempted to lower the voting age.

Fast forward four years, the new Greens MP for Brisbane, Bates is set to have another crack at giving young people a seat at the table.

He says cost of living and climate change have emerged as key issues teens are concerned about.

"They have limited ways to hold politicians to account," he said.

"Students are taking to the streets in their thousands to demand action on the climate crisis.

"They have no other choice. They're being left out of the critical decisions that impact them and want their voices to be heard."

The Greens leader argues 16 year olds can already drive cars and enlist in the defence force, so should have the chance to decide on their government.

Teenagers as young as 16 can vote in Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Ecuador, Estonia, Malta, Scotland and Wales.

