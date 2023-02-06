Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe Announces Resignation

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has quit the party after failing to find common ground on the Voice to Parliament.

Ms Thorpe said it had “become clear” to her that she could no longer advocate for the Voice and First Nations People the way she would like to within the party.

"This country has a strong grassroots black sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully," Ms Thorpe said.

"It has become clear to me that I can't do that within the Greens.

"Now I will be able to speak freely on all issues from a sovereign perspective, without being constrained by portfolios and agreed party positions."

Ms Thorpe’s decision was made public on the first day of the parliamentary year, as the Greens prepare to declare their position on the Voice.

Displaying a public opposition to the Voice, Ms Thorpe was one the Indigenous representatives to walk out of the talks that led to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The Senator flagged she would continue to vote with the Greens on climate.

