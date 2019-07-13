Greg Alexander Opens Up On Blake Ferguson's "Origin Redemption" Following Blues' Series Victory

By his own admission NSW Blues Chief Advisor Greg Alexander had a preconceived idea of Blake Ferguson, the man.

It's been a rollercoaster of a career for Ferguson and it all came full circle on Wednesday night when the NSW winger assisted James Tedesco for the series-winning try.

But it's through the two Origin camps where Alexander's opinion of Fergsuon completely changed.

'Brandy' joined Triple M Saturday NRL and opened up on Ferguson's "Origin redemption."

LISTEN HERE:

FULL CHAT WITH GREG ALEXANDER: