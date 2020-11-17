Greg Alexander Reveals Why Ryan Papenhuyzen Won't Play In The Origin Decider

NSW Blues assistant coach Greg Alexander has confirmed the same 17 that defeated Queensland in Gam II will represent the Blues for the Origin decider.

Despite having 2020 Clive Churchill Medallist Ryan Papenhuyzen injury free and ready to go.

Alexander joined The Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday night and explained why Papenhuyzen has been left out.

LISTEN HERE:

Alexander also reflected on the opening game loss and the bounce back from the Blues to ambush the Maroons in Game II; hear the full chat below.