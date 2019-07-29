Greg Blewett Names The Five Unluckiest Players To Miss The Ashes Squad

Greg Blewett has named the five unluckiest players to miss the 2019 Ashes squad.

Only so many cricketers could be squeezed into what was a squad of 17 for the series, and that meant a few more unlucky to miss.

It included the likes of Jon Holland, who missed the squad as a second spinner in favour of an extra quick, as well as the two batsmen Blewie believed were stiff to miss out.

"There's no back-up spinner in the squad," he said.

"If I was the Australian selectors I'd probably suggest that Jon Holland hangs around in England, plays league cricket or something."

BLEWIE'S TOP 5 UNLUCKY PLAYERS:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Dead Set Legends with Jars and Blewie and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.