Greg Blewett On Rashid Khan's Future In The BBL

Greg Blewett has told the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars that he believes Rahsid Khan will step away from the BBL in the short term. 

"I don't think he will be back next year."

Khan made a pointed statement towards Cricket Australia after the Aussies pulled out of a ODI tour to play Afghanistan. 

Blewy believes that the Afghan Cricket Board may deny access to their players partaking in the BBL going forward in response to the tour cancellation. 

CA pulled out of the tour citing women's rights issues in the country.

Blewett said that Khan had originally planned to settle long term in Adelaide and continue his career in Australia. 

Khan has taken 98 wickets from 69 appearances for the Adelaide Strikers since 2017. 

16 January 2023

