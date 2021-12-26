Greg Blewett Recounts Being Dropped Off The First Ball On Boxing Day!

Boxing Day at the MCG is the pinnacle for any Australian cricketer, and the nerves nearly got the better of Greg Blewett back in 1999!

During Day one of the third test, Blewy told Howie and Merv that actually had to face the very first ball of the '99 Boxing Day test against India, only to knick it to gully!

"Anil Kumble dropped the easiest catch.. I should've been out on the first ball, and was out on the eighth!"



