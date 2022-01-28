Greg Blewett’s Story About The Time He Was Told What Ball Was Coming But Still Got Out To It

Greg Blewett has always got some great yarns on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey and Jars, but one of our favourites has been the one about the time he got told what ball he was gonna cop from an opposition bowler but still got out to it.

Indian quick Javagal Srinath was at a South Australian training session and wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Blewey, so decided to tell him.

"He comes up to me and goes 'Blewey, I think you’re a really good player, and I’ve just noticed that your back lift is quite late'," Blewey relayed.

"I do have a very late back lift… he said ‘if I was bowling to you in a Test match, my very first ball would be an effort ball and it would be a yorker because I think you’re a bit late on the ball, and that’s how I’d dismiss you'.

"So I’m like yeah, ok, I’ll give you that… it was a bit of an eye opener."

It wasn’t that long until Srinath had a chance to turn words into action.

"About a year later, I’m touring India," Blewey said.

"Second Test match, we’re playing in Calcutta (now Kolkata), there’s 100,000 people in, I’m batting at three… we win the toss, bat, Michael Slater gets out fifth ball of the Test match.

"The crowd’s going berserk, I come out batting number three.

"So I remember this conversation. Javagal Srinath, late back lift.

"I’m going 'he’s going straight and full at my pegs, I’m ready for it'."

