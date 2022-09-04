Greg Blewett Unpacks Australia's T20 World Cup Squad

On Triple M Adelaide's The Rush Hour

Article heading image for Greg Blewett Unpacks Australia's T20 World Cup Squad

Getty Images

Aussie cricket legend Greg Blewett has had his say on Australia's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup named during the week.

He had some strong praise for the squad's bolter Tim David, with the 26-year-old included after establishing a strong portfolio of experience in T20 leagues around the world:

"He is an absolute brute... In T20, you want to finish the innings strongly, and he's a bit of an X-factor."

Listen to more of what Blewey had to say on the squad:

Hear more from The Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey and Jars:

4 September 2022

Cricket
Australian Cricket Team
The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars
Listen Live!
Cricket
Australian Cricket Team
The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars
Cricket
Australian Cricket Team
The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs