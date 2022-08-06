Greg Griffin Says There Are 'Much More' Than Seven Players Discussing Class Action

Adelaide lawyer Greg Griffin has reportedly spoken to several Adelaide Crows players about launching a class action against the AFL and the Adelaide FC over the pre-season camp.

Speaking to Dead Set Legends in Adelaide, Griffin revealed there are a host of players in contact about a class action suit.

“It will be one: a fact and truth finding exercise and two: a damages claim.”

“I think they’ve just given up on the club doing anything to be blunt and thought that it was going to be buried.”

“There’s a lot you haven’t heard.”

