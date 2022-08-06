Greg Griffin Says There Are 'Much More' Than Seven Players Discussing Class Action
On Dead Set Legends Adelaide.
Adelaide lawyer Greg Griffin has reportedly spoken to several Adelaide Crows players about launching a class action against the AFL and the Adelaide FC over the pre-season camp.
Speaking to Dead Set Legends in Adelaide, Griffin revealed there are a host of players in contact about a class action suit.
“It will be one: a fact and truth finding exercise and two: a damages claim.”
“I think they’ve just given up on the club doing anything to be blunt and thought that it was going to be buried.”
“There’s a lot you haven’t heard.”