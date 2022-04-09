Greg Hunt Confirms Anti-COVID Pill Soon To Be Available In Pharmacies

A new anti-covid pill - which reduces risk of hospitalisation - will soon be rolled out in pharmacies for just $6.80.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Paxlovid, a prescription-only medication, will be used to treat mild to moderate virus symptoms.

Hunt assured Australians that it'll on be available through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from May 1.

Clinical and final trials reveal Paxlovid reduces the risk of both hospitalisation or death by 88% when taken within five days of developing symptoms.

The Australian pharmacy sector will receive half a million courses of the drug this year.

Hunt said the drug would be available for $42.50 per script and $6.80 if at-risk older adults have a concession card.

"It is important that patients continue to follow local health guidance to isolate if they test positive for COVID-19," he said.

"It’s recommended they use telehealth to consult their doctor and ask their pharmacy to arrange for Paxlovid to be delivered to their home, if necessary."

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,566

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 236 / 8

Northern Territory

New cases: 471

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 24 / 8

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Queensland

New cases: 8,687

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 480 / 16

New South Wales

New cases: 17,597

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,437 / 47

Victoria

New cases: 9,601

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 366 / 15

South Australia

New cases: 4,777

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 201 / 13

Tasmania

New cases: 1,803

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 38 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 8,531

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 635 / TBA

