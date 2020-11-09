Greg Williamson Invites Locals To The Women's WNBL Games This Wednesday Night

Celebrating Women In Sport

Article heading image for Greg Williamson Invites Locals To The Women's WNBL Games This Wednesday Night

Photo: Adelaide Lightning, Steph Talbot

Mayor Greg Williamson Called Jay and Dave About Women In Sport!


"We are thrilled to announce that we will play host to elite level women’s sporting stars from a range of codes including basketball, cricket and AFL. Council is a proud supporter of women’s sport in our region. And, we have a long history of sporting success, with athletes such as Cathy Freeman, Nicole Pratt, Benita Willis, Sandy Brondello and Marianna Tolo all hailing from our region"

Get Out To The Mackay Basketball Stadium And Support These Women Comps This Wednesday Night 

Adelaide Lightning vs UC Capitals, 5.00pm local tip off

Perth Lynx vs JCU Townsville Fire, 7.00pm local tip off

