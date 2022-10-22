Gregory Roser Found Guilty Of Woodchipper Murder

A court has found 63-year-old Gregory Roser guilty of the murder of Sunshine Coast man Bruce Sanders after his body was found partially sticking out of a woodchipper near Gympie in 2017.

Mr Saunders was killed in November of 2017 while assisting Roser and Peter Koenig with clearing trees from a friend’s property in Goomboorian.

Police originally ruled the death an industrial accident but later laid murder charges against Roser.

The 63-year-old plead not-guilty but after a month-long trial was found guilty of the 2017 murder.

The court heard that Roser and his accomplice Peter Koenig killed Mr Saunders on instruction from Roser’s partner Sharon Graham.

Graham had previously been in a relationship with Mr Saunders and believed she would inherit life insurance and other assets following his death.

Roser is believed to have had help from Koenig in disposing of Mr Saunders’ body.

The jury yesterday found Roser guilty of killing Mr Saunders by bashing his head with a metal bar before feeding him through a woodchipper.

Roser is yet to be sentenced but could face up to life in prison.

Graham is also set to face court on murder charges in 2023.

