Greta Van Fleet Announce Australian Tour Support

American young rockers Greta Van Fleet have just announced the support for their Australian tour coming up this September.

The Michigan rock band have announced the new solo moniker of Jagwar Ma singer-guitarist Gab Winterfield, GOLF ALPHA BRAVO to support on the tour.

With clean reverb guitar tones, mid and up-tempo rhythms and melodic basslines, GOLF ALPHA BRAVO will warm up crowds up before the world class Greta Van Fleet.

Drawing rave reviews for their two sold out Sydney shows earlier this year, Greta Van Fleet fully acquit their reputation of being one of the best and most buzzed-about new rock bands today.

Following the shocking cancellation of Aussie dates earlier this year, Aussie fans are hungrier than ever to see GVF. Talking to the band last week, they assured us they're fit and ready for the tour.

Listen:

All shows are sold out, with the exception of Melbourne Festival Hall for which a final ticket release has been made.

GRETA VAN FLEET

AUSTRALIA 2019

with special guest Golf Alpha Bravo

EATONS HILL HOTEL, BRISBANE

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 3 – SOLD OUT

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 3 – SOLD OUT THE FORUM, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 6 – SOLD OUT

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 6 – SOLD OUT FESTIVAL HALL, MELBOURNE

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7 – FINAL TICKETS

Tickets and more info: gretavanfleet.com & livenation.com.au



For all that matters in Rock News this week:



Want more Classic Rock? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.