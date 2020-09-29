Grevillia Street Residents Set To Be Connected To A New Sewer Main

Following the September Ordinary meeting, the Leeton Shire Council will be installing sewer extensions to connect to properties between 29 and 41 Grevillia Street to the Councils sewer system.

for the the past four months, the council have received multiple queries regarding the failing septic tanks in and around this particular area.

After thorough investigation by the council, it became apparent that at least three residential properties have failing septic tanks and for other properties, the tanks are failing intermittently.

Council's Manager of Planning, Building and Health Francois Van Der Berg said these septic tanks have been failing for a number of reasons.

“Being in a winter rainfall area with low evaporation rates and low temperatures, the available disposal fields are too small to cope.” - Francois Van Der Berg

According to the report to Council, broken septic tanks can become a hazard and public health risk to the residents.

“From a public health perspective, onsite sewage management systems are not a viable option in locations with small allotment sizes. The only viable option is to connect to a Council sewer,” - Francois Van Der Berg

The Councils plans to install the main sewer extension free of charge with the funds being sourced from the sewer restriction.

Residents will however, be required to connect at their own cost as soon as possible.

