Grieving Parents Of Five-Week-Old Speak Out After Fatal Rottweiler Attack

The parents of a five-week-old girl who was fatally attacked by two rottweilers in a town on the far south coast of New South Wales have shared their grief and announced a memorial service for their daughter.

Mia Riley was in a baby bouncer at a cousin’s house in Moruya when the dogs attacked her on February 18.

The attack resulted in severe head and facial injuries that proved fatal.

Mia's mother, Lani Riley, posted on social media to invite those with "kind hearts" to attend her daughter's service on Friday, requesting that they bring a hibiscus flower of any colour as a tribute.

“Mia’s family has been overwhelmed by the large showing of support and compassion from their community and want all those with kind hearts to attend if they so choose,” the post read.

“Hibiscus only last a day once picked, so best picked in the morning. They are currently in flower everywhere, all around town, possibly even in your neighbour’s front yard.”

The two rottweilers responsible for the attack have been put down following advice from the NSW Police.

There’s no suggestion of any wrongdoing by any members of the family and no charges are expected to be laid.

The dogs had no history of dangerous behaviour, although a Eurobodalla Council spokesperson said the council had received four noise complaints about their barking between November 2020 and May 2021.

Mia was in the presence of supervising adults at the family gathering when the attack occurred around 10.30 pm. Her parents made the two-minute drive to Moruya Hospital when they realised they could not wait for an ambulance.

Mia tragically passed away shortly after midnight.

