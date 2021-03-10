Griffith Base Hospital Reaches Major Milestone In Redevelopment

The first major concrete pour was completed this week as part of the new nonclinical services building, marking a major milestone in the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment.

Wes Fang, Member of the Legislative Council, said this is a significant occasion for the Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment with the concrete pour forming the ground floor of the new building, designed specifically for the delivery of hospital support services which are essential to the operation of the Hospital’s health care services.

“It’s an exciting time for the Hospital, community and particularly for staff and various departments who will be involved in this next phase of the project,” Mr Fang said.

“This new building is being constructed during the early and enabling works phase of the Redevelopment to ensure hospital support services have time for a seamless transition, in advance of the completion and relocation of medical services into the new clinical services building” Mr Fang said.

Facility management, delivery dock, clinical technicians, information services unit, cleaning, waste management, food and linen services will benefit from relocating to work in the new building – all under one roof.

The building provides an improved work environment with abundant access to natural light and staff amenities including staff room, change rooms, showers, toilets and meeting rooms.

State of the art equipment will minimise manual handling and optimise infection control practices Services will be transferred to the new non-clinical services building after construction completion and operations will commence in late 2021.

The non-clinical services building faces Warrambool Street and is adjacent to St Vincent’s Private Community Hospital.

The site was chosen so that it has direct access to the new Hospital, when completed, and St Vincent’s Private Community Hospital, which provides sterilising services to Griffith Base Hospital.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: