Griffith City Council Has Awarded The Second Round Of COVID-19 Relief Grants

Eight community groups impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown have been awarded funds by Griffith City Council as part of the COVID-19 Community Grants Relief Fund.

Council established the $100,000 program as part of the 2020/21 Budget. It allows grants of up to $5,000 for community groups, not-for-profit organisations and sporting bodies for eligible projects aimed at assisting organisations affected by the COVID -19 lockdown.

The Communities Committee assessed 11 applications in August totalling $55,238 and awarded just over $28,000 to 8 organisations.

On September 8th, Council endorsed the following applications;

Griffith Aged Support Service - $3,000.00

Hanwood Football Club – Revised to $1,700.00

Griffith Golf Club Co-Operative Society Limited - $3,520.00

Griffith Meals on Wheels - $5,000.00

Griffith Post School Options - $5,000.00

Griffith Sailing Club Inc – Revised to $2,500.00

Burrundi Theatre for Performing Arts Ltd - Revised to $2,500.00

Griffith Show Society Inc. - $5,000.00

Councillor Doug Curran encouraged eligible groups to consider applying, adding:

“Council is pleased to be able to support the community through the COVID-19 Relief Grant and with so many applications coming in, it’s obvious that there is a real need in our community for this level of support.

“So far we have distributed close to $60,000 to eligible groups, leaving $40,000 available. I would encourage your community group, not for profit organisation or sporting group to visit the Council website to see if you are eligible and put in an application for the next round.”

The COVID-19 Community Grants Relief Fund is ongoing until funds are exhausted. Applications will be assessed monthly by the Communities Committee of Council.

Read more at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/grants.

