Griffith City Council Has Opened Their Community Grant Program For 20/21!

The first round of Griffith City Council’s Community Grant Program for the 2020/2021 financial year is now open, with community groups, not-for-profit and charitable organisations or individuals encouraged to submit an application.

Applications are welcome for projects and activities which can demonstrate they will deliver new initiatives which align with Council’s Strategic Plan – Guiding Griffith 2040.

Councillor Dino Zappacosta, Communities Committee Chair said he would encourage community groups, not-for-profit and charitable organisations or individuals to submit an application for the Community Grants Program.

“There have been many standout applications for the Community Grants over the years which Council has supported and we encourage more innovative ideas,” he said.

“Each round is highly competitive with many applications received and we have staff available who can provide advice which could assist to strengthen your application – just call Council on 6962 8100.”

“It is a priority of Council to support these groups to provide their services and initiatives for the benefit of our community,” he added.

Applications for projects and activities which demonstrate they can deliver new initiatives which align with Council’s Strategic Plan – Guiding Griffith 2040 will be considered. The Round 1 Community Grant Program 2020/21 will close Friday 2 October 2020 at 4pm.

Late applications will not be accepted.

Application forms including the program guidelines can be found at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/grants or by contacting Council’s Community Development Coordinator on 6962 8100.

