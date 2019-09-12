Griffith City Council Is Developing A New Cemetery

The Griffith City Council have plans to develop a brand new cemetery on Rifle Range Road and they want YOU to have YOUR say!

The Council will be hosting an information session on Tuesday, September 17th at the Burley Griffin Room from 7.30PM where locals can put in their two cents.

Landscape Architect Florence Jaquet will be developing a masterplan for the cemetery that will be both functional and suited to the needs of the community. Florence will not be alone in the planning stages with Russ Allison from Changing Places helping out with the project.

Russ has had 30 years of experience in the industry, having previously worked as funeral Director and then as the CEO of Springvale Botanical Cemetery in Melbourne.

Griffith Mayor Councillor John Dal Bro says the information session will allow residents the opportunity to have input into the plans and express their queries and concerns.

“The information session will give residents the opportunity to hear more about the master planning process and to provide direct input – it is important for Council to have community input to ensure we are planning for the needs of our residents now and into the future,” - Councillor John Dal Broi

WHAT: New Griffith Cemetery & Crematorium - Masterplan

WHERE: Burley Griffin Room, 1 Neville Place Griffith

WHEN: 7:30pm Tuesday 17 September

RSVP: Monique Peisley 6962 8135

If you're wanting to have your say, make sure to RSVP as soon as possible before spots run out!