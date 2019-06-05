Griffith Has A Heap Of Fun Activities For You And The Fam This Long Weekend!

There is a very busy weekend ahead for Griffith locals with so many activities to choose from to celebrate the long weekend!

If you're wanting to try something a little different this year, this Saturday June 8th and Sunday, June 9th the Ted Scobie Oval will be transformed to make way for the Shaheedi Tournament!

The Sikh community host the event every year and this year, you're invited to drop by and indulge in the traditional Indian cuisine, soccer, tug-o-war and more!

If that's not your cup of tea, the MIA Tennis Tournament will be happening over the same two days! This will be held at the Noorilla Street Tennis Complex and will have a fully stocked canteen, ready dish up delicious food all day long.

Otherwise, if the winter weather is making you a little parched, head in for a cheeky glass (or five) of shiraz at Last Leaf at Yarran Wines on Sunday, June 9th from 12PM till 5PM. There will obviously be plenty of wine, but there will also be live music and plenty of tasty food to pair with your beverages!

For those of you feeling artsy, the Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be ready to showcase the Through our own eyes exhibition, all weekend from 10AM till 12PM.

If you're currently in the process of defying time and growing old gracefully, the Griffith library is hosting the Art of Ageing exhibition on Saturday, June 8th from 9AM till 4PM. The exhibition aims to showcase the value, knowledge, experience older people bring to the community, in an attempt to eradicate the out-dated perceptions of ageing.

Or, take the kids in for a classic day at the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum at anytime between 9AM and 4PM on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

There's a lot to be said for the Griffith Rotary Markets too! This Sunday, pop in and check out the fresh produce, cakes, bread, flowers and all of the other unique goodies we love! The Markets can be found at the Griffith Showgrounds on Sunday from 7AM till 12PM.

Now, if you can't find anything here that you and the fam might like to try, we are flat out of ideas... So have a squizzy at the endless list of awesome activities you can take part in this long weekend!