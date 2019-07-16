Griffith Has A New Italian Consul!

Griffith is happy to announce they have a new Consul for Italy!

The calls of Italian residents in Griffith have finally been answered, with appointment of Monica Busnello as the new Honorary Vice Consul for Italy.

After thorough training in Sydney at the Italian consulate, Ms Busnello will be ready to lend a helping hand to locals from Monday, July 22nd.

The former nurse, who is fluent in both English and Italian will be taking on huge responsibility and couldn't be more excited to do her part for the Griffith community.

“I look forward to helping the Italian community as much as I can, and it is an honour for me to be covering this role in Griffith.” - Monica Busnello

Ms Busnello is almost ready for you and will be working at the Griffith City Council, every Monday from 9AM till 4PM. She will only be working by appointment, so make sure to give yourself plenty of time to book in!