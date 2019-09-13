Griffith Is Getting Ready To Welcome 23 New Citizens To The Region

Another Australian Citizenship Day is creeping up and on Tuesday, September 17th the Griffith City Council will be welcoming 23 new citizens to the region.

There will be people from five different countries including Fiji, South Africa, Philippines, India and Scotland, ready to become citizens at a ceremony at Burley Griffin Room next week.

Mayor John Dal Bro says the ceremony is to bring people together to celebrate what it is to be an Australian.

“There is no greater privilege than our citizenship. It’s a life-long commitment to Australia’s values of freedom, democracy, equality and respect,” - Cr Dal Broi

Across the country, The Department of Home Affairs and local councils will be officially welcoming over 8000 people to Australia through 150 separate ceremonies.

Mayor John Dal Bro says Australian Citizenship Day is the perfect opportunity for individuals, schools, community groups and organisations to get together and reflect on the true values of Australian Citizenship.