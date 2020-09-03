Griffith Region Has Featured In The Latest Destination NSW Campaign

The Griffith Region has featured in the latest Destination NSW Local Stories campaign, aimed at taking future holidaymakers behind the scenes to motivate them to support local when planning their next escape.

Councillor Christine Stead, Chairperson of Tourism and Events Committee, said it was great to see that the Griffith Region had three local businesses featured out the chosen 49 NSW operators.

“We are so fortunate to have such unique and passionate tourism operators in our region, and this campaign is an opportunity to touch on just how much Griffith and surrounds has to offer,” said Councillor Stead.

“These videos were created by Destination NSW and feature Limone Dining, Yarran Wines and Altina Wildlife Park in Darlington Point, giving potential holidaymakers a rare behind the scenes look at these innovative tourism destinations.”

“It is pleasing to see local businesses and operators being given the recognition they deserve,” she added.

The 49 Local Stories were launched last week by Stuart Ayres, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, and will roll out over the coming weeks as part of Destination NSW’s tourism recovery campaign, Love NSW.

Love NSW is a multi-channel campaign that promotes NSW’s world-class experiences to inspire potential travellers through advertising and publicity, deals with industry partners and collaboration right across the travel distribution network.

The current NSW Health advice says there is currently no limit on the distance that a person may travel, however NSW Health recommends non-essential domestic travel should be avoided.

