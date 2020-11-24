Griffith Regional Art Gallery Celebrates The 2020 National Contemporary Jewellery Award

Griffith Regional Art Gallery is celebrating the end of 2020 and the beginning of a new year with its flag ship exhibition, the National Contemporary Jewellery Award (NCJA).

The biannual acquisitive prize showcases the "unique and innovative creations of some of the country's finest contemporary jewellery practitioners".

Founded in 1992 by Griffith City Council, the competition has continued to grow over the years, now attracting entrants from around the country vying for the $6,000 prize.

This year, event judges will include Dr Rohan Nicol, Head of the Gold and Silversmithing Workshop at the Canberra School of Art and Dr Zoe Veness of USNW Art & Design.

This year's winner to be announced at a luxe cocktail event at the Gallery on Friday 27 November, with the NCJA 2020 on display at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery from Saturday 18 November -- Friday 18 December.

For more information, head to the Griffith Regional Art Gallery Facebook page or call (02) 6962 8338.

Miss the show? Catch up below...

