Griffith Residents Are Getting Direct Flights To Melbourne!

Travelling just got easier for the Griffith community!

The time has almost come to enable direct flights between the Griffith region and Melbourne, with Sharp Airlines preparing to commence the new flight route Monday, July 15th.

The airline has partnered with Australian regional airline investment and EastWest Aviation to make the new service possible.

This means that Griffith will have access to 12 weekly services and a massive 11,000 seats to fill every year!

This isn't he final stop for Sharp Airlines with plans to incorporate flights from Griffith to King and Flinders Island in Tasmania over the coming months.

To maintain longevity, the council are encouraging the community to get behind the new flight schedule and book in some flights to the big city!

For more information on the new flights, head to the website!