Griffith's Australia Day Awards Will Recognise Excellence In Our Community

The Australia Day awards recognise volunteers, young people, events, and achievements from throughout 2019 that have made an important contribution to our community.
“Griffith is extremely fortunate to have many locals who consistently go above and beyond and this is a good way to make sure their efforts are acknowledged.”
- Australia Day Working Group Chair, Cr Christine Stead
Nominations are now open in the following categories:
- Citizen of the Year
- Junior Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Project of the Year
- Sports person of the Year
- Sports Team of the Year
- Young Sportsperson of the Year
- Sports Club Person of the Year
- Environmental Citizen of the Year
Nominations will be open from Monday 14th October to Friday 6th December, 2019. Nomination forms are available online at griffith.nsw.gov.au/australiaday.
