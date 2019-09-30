Griffith's Famed Citrus Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever!

Griffith's favourite orange-clad festival is back for another year and this time the festival is bigger than ever!

With just over two weeks until the festival kicks off on Banna Avenue, a handful of new sculpture submissions has brought the tally to a whopping 70 sculptures for 2019!

New submissions to this year's impressive line-up include Altina's life-sized Giraffe, Foodwork's cash register, Telstra's old style phone booth and Murrumbidgee Irrigation's photo booth.

Chairperson of the Spring Fest Working Group, Councillor Rina Mercuri says it's amazing to see how far the festival has come since its debut in 1995.

“It’s incredible to think that it all started with just a handful of sculptures back in 1995. We couldn’t be happier to have new entrants still coming on board to promote their businesses and help us grow our display.” - Rina Mercuri

Manna Avenue will be transformed into a sea of citrus on Sunday, October 13th with over 700 volunteers helping to erect the sculptures.

Some favourites from previous years are sure to make an appearance with the NSW Rural Fire Brigade Fire Truck, Baiada's reclining chook, The Bertoldo's horse and carriage and the Collier and Miller castle returning to WOW spectators.

For more information, make sure to head to festival website!

